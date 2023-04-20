Foo Fighters announce new album, first since death of drummer Taylor Hawkins

A year since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are soldiering on with a wave of festival gigs and headlining shows beginning next month. And new music is also on the way, as Dave Grohl and the gang have announced their 11th album.

The album, titled But Here We Are, is set to arrive on June 2, with lead single Rescued out now. The brawny, anthemic rocker is classic Foos – squalling guitars, punchy drumwork with Grohl’s top-of-his-lungs vocals soaring overhead.

The forthcoming 10-song album was produced by Greg Kurstin, who worked the boards on the band’s last two albums, the Grammy-winning Medicine at Midnight and 2017’s Concrete and Gold.

A news release describes the album as a “brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year,” and “the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life".

Marcelo Hernandez/Getty Images Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform in Santiago, Chile. After Hawkins’s death in March 2022, the Foo Fighters cancelled their immediate tour plans.

Word of the new record comes amid speculation about who will take Hawkins’ place on the drum throne when the Seattle band hits the road next month.

Many wondered if Pearl Jam and Soundgarden kitminder Matt Cameron – who was close friends with Hawkins – would fill the role, though the drummer recently shot down those rumours on social media.

After Hawkins’s death in March 2022, the Foo Fighters cancelled their immediate tour plans

- The Seattle Times