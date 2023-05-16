The Weeknd doesn't want to be known as The Weeknd anymore

It seems the artist formerly known as The Weeknd has followed through on his threat to kill off his stage name.

The Canadian singer of hits like Blinding Lights and Can't Feel My Face has reverted to his real name Abel Tesfaye on his social media accounts.

He had threatened recently to drop The Weeknd as he was ”going through a cathartic path right now”.

“It's getting to a place and a time where I'm getting ready to close the Weeknd chapter,' he told W magazine.

The name had come from him dropping out of school and taking his mattress, "left one weekend and never came home”. The last 'e' was axed to avoid trademark issues with the band the Weekend.

Earlier this year he was named the most popular artist in the world due to the number of monthly listeners he had on Spotify, becoming the first artist to break 100 million monthly listeners on the streaming app.

He has also branched out into acting and producing after teaming up with Sam Levinson, the mind behind the TV hit Euphoria, to co-create new series The Idol.

He stars as an entrepreneur and cult leader in the HBO show, alongside Lily Rose-Depp.