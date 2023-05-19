S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole died of natural causes

A coroner's report has revealed S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole died of natural causes.

The 46-year-old was found dead in his home last month just weeks after the 90s band announced they were reuniting and going on tour to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The Dorset Coroner's Office told the BBC there would be no inquest due to the nature of his death. No further details were announced.

S Club 7 were one of the biggest pop acts of the 1990s and early 2000s. After initially splitting up in 2003, they last played live together in 2015.

The group announced earlier this week that the reunion tour would still go ahead, although another member, Hannah Spearritt, will no longer be joining them on the road.

Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images Paul Cattermole died last month just weeks after the 90s band announced they were reuniting.

Spearritt and Cattermole had been in a relationship while in the band together and in an interview last month, Spearritt had said she had not stopped crying since Cattermole’s death.

In making the announcement, the band declared that Spearritt is still a member of the group despite not going on tour with them.

The band had a run of hits including Don’t Stop Movin’, S Club Party, Bring It All Back, Reach and Never Had a Dream Come True.