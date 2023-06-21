Taylor Swift announces Australian leg of Eras tour - but NZ misses out

Taylor Swift has announced dates for concerts in Australia next year as part of a world tour, but there is no New Zealand show on the list.

The Eras tour will touch down in Melbourne on February 16 and 17 before moving to Sydney for three nights, February 23-25.

The concerts are part of an international tour announcement on Wednesday. Swift will also perform across Europe, Asia and Central and South America.

Posting on her social media, Swift said she “can’t wait to see so many of you on The Eras Tour next year”.

The pop superstar is currently performing the tour across the US.

She last performed in New Zealand in 2018 at Mt Smart Stadium as part of the Reputation tour, in a gig Stuff reviewer Glenn McConnell called “near perfect”.

Columnist Lyric Waiwiri-Smith recently made an appeal for the superstar to return to Aotearoa: “I really shouldn’t ask anything of you, but please, please bring the Eras Tour to New Zealand when you have time in your busy schedule to consider international plans, or else I will voluntarily bankrupt myself by spending thousands of dollars travelling to see you perform in some faraway country.”

Pre-sale tickets and VIP packages for the Australia gigs will be available via frontiertouring.com/taylorswift from Wednesday, June 28, with the general sale two days later.