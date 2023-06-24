Foo Fighters pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins in surprise Glastonbury set

Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at Glastonbury in a slot reserved for a mystery band called The Churnups.

Foo Fighters have made a surprise appearance at Glastonbury, revealing themselves as the mysterious addition to the iconic festival’s line-up.

There had been much speculation around the identity of a band named “The Churnups”, who were scheduled to perform on the Pyramid stage on the Friday of the festival.

Many had already guessed it would be the Foos, with frontman Dave Grohl seemingly confirming the rumours in an Instagram post earlier this month in which he referred to “churning up emotions”.

“You guys f...... knew it was us this whole time, you knew it was us, right?” Grohl asked the crowd.

“We’re not good at secrets.”

During their hour-long set, Grohl brought out his 17-year-old daughter, Violet Maye, to join him in a duet of Show Me How, a song they had written together about Grohl’s mother.

Leon Neal/Getty Images Grohl performing with his daughter Violet Maye.

Grohl also thanked drummer Josh Freese, describing him as “the man who helped us to be here today” following the death of Taylor Hawkins in March 2022.

The band dedicated their final song, Everlong, to Hawkins.

“Let’s sing this one loud, we’re missing Taylor,” Grohl said.

Foo Fighters last performed at Glastonbury in 2017, but Grohl made a special appearance at the festival in 2022 to join Sir Paul McCartney onstage.

Earlier this month it was announced Foo Fighters would be returning to New Zealand in January to play three shows in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch. The last time they played here was in 2018.