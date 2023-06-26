Michael Bublé succeeds in 'bringing the sexy' to the heartfelt final show of his Higher tour at Auckland's Spark Arena

Michael Bublé had his Auckland audience eating out of the palm of his hand.

REVIEW: It was clear from the moment the curtain rose that self-proclaimed ‘mega international celebrity’ Michael Bublé was on a mission to wow and that he knew just how to do it.

Time stood still as Bublé entered, his heavenly voice slicing through the quiet anticipation of Auckland’s jam-packed Spark arena with an acapella version of Feeling Good.

Then there was the man himself, clad all in black and arising onto stage in a pool of white light. An amazing entry worthy of a star that shines as bright as his.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Bublé was the suit-clad ringmaster of his big band style performance in Auckland.

A single which helped to launch his career back in 2005, it was clear on Sunday night how far the musician had come since those days, developing from velvet-voiced, baby-faced nouveau jazz singer to a standout entertainer, worthy of ‘rat pack’ cult status.

With a full big band and string section, watching Bublé kick into gear is like experiencing music in a time machine. Combined with impressive production design, projection, lights, fireworks, confetti cannons, and dancing, it was a spectacular visual display that elevated his high energy performance.

From the get-go, it was clear that Bublé is every inch the well seasoned performer and consummate professional. Singing for those in the front row to the back of the arena, he moved effortlessly through the line-up without a hair out of place.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Bublé says he steals moves from all his favourite performers, but they looked all his.

Much like his unmistakeable voice, that looked like he should somehow be lipsyncing it’s so perfect, the fluid perfection of Bublé’s show and retinue require you to pinch yourself again and again.

Moving like a puppetmaster from number to number, Bublé is an energetically generous artist who knows exactly when to apply a wink or a point, a joke or a hand hold.

Politicians could come to a Bublé show and learn a thing or two. The man seems impossibly nice.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Bublé gets down into the crowd to sing with Auckland Duo TwoFold whom we met earlier in the day at the fish market.

Within moments on stage, he’s signed a poster for a young girl whose attending her first ever concert; he’s singled out audience members by name, he’s shaking hands and kissing babies.

Confident and with more than a hint of suggestive power, Bublé is an artist very comfortable in himself. He knows who his demographic is and what we’ve all come to see.

With a voice just about as big as they come, Bublé’s A-game is so large that he almost makes more sense on the Spark’s super-sized side screens than he does as a normal man walking around on the stage.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Within moments on stage, Bublé was signing a young fan’s poster.

As he tells the crowd early on, “If you thought this was a show, that you thought this was like a concert, you’re wrong. Go to church if you want that stuff. No, this is a party, this is a celebration of life.”

It’s hard not to believe him as we watched him smile and morph through personas, one moment Frank Sinatra, the next Elvis, the next Billy Crystal. He’s part comedian, part dad, part actual dancer, part Jazz heart-throb, and all round, seemingly a very genuine person.

In fact, Bublé’s just so wholesome it’s almost hard to believe. But there they are – his children and parents watching from side of stage. And there is his wife, Luisana Lopilato, when he FaceTimes her during a cover of Janis Joplin’s To Love Somebody.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The vibe was high in the final show of Bublé’s Higher tour.

It feels like Bublé can’t get much nicer. It’s hit after hit of heartfelt moments, then a standout when he gets down into the crowd to sing a breathtaking cover of Up Where We Belong with an Auckland duo he had seen performing at the Fish Market earlier in the day.

We’re all happy to be there. With that nostalgic swinging sound and the retro, stellar-inspired production design, Bublé makes it feel like we’re all at a 1950s prom in the best kind of way.

His fan base is older and out in full force. It’s a crowd-wide sing-along that feels a little like the opening sequence to your favourite 90s sitcom.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF That unmistakeable voice – Bublé is 1000 per cent true to his recording sound.

When he quizzes the audience, it’s clear that over half of the Spark’s 12,000 person capacity are repeat customers. That’s just the power of The Bub.

Many fans appear hypnotised and strange things are shouted at Bublé from the audience throughout, but he takes it all in his stride with grace.

Bublé knows his power, telling us repeatedly that we can’t handle “all of the sexy” he’s bringing, that he’s often been concerned about killing his fans with his sexiness, and other such raunchy quips.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Perfectly choreographed but not over cultivated, Bublé knows when to apply a gesture.

The final night of the Higher tour, Bublé described the evening as “bittersweet”, but from the crowd, it’s all love and light. His musicians are immaculate and his equally heavenly backup dancers elevated the show with a gospel energy.

All this, and he’s aware of his critics too, referring to himself as “Christmas Boy.”

Santa “didn’t bring shit” for us at the concert apparently, but Bublé brought exactly what everyone came for – his classic sound, with the boyish charm and a smooth as silk delivery.

His latest Grammy-winning single, Higher, apparently half written by his children, from which the tour takes its name, feels like a return to the Latin-influenced 90s pop music of acts like Shaft.

It’s all spectacular, a Madison Square Garden-worthy delivery of everything you expected, but when Bublé suddenly goes off plan is when he really shines.

Turning down the lights to play an unrehearsed cover he “hasn’t sung in forever”, You Don’t Know Me by Ray Charles, Bublé’s irrepressibly harmonic voice seems to just fall out of his mouth.

The Las Vegas act is gone and Bublé hits his stride. He is jazzy and dangerous, and sexy. Imperfect and perfect, and utterly captivating.

If we weren’t eating out of Bublé’s hand before, we are now. The nutty crowd melts down into enraptured silence.

In the encore, Bublé rains down a rendition of Cry Me a River so resounding and beautiful, we all appear to be checking our ears.

He may not have intended to take us to church, but he did.