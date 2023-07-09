Elton John farewell's 50-year touring career with rousing rendition of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road in Sweden

Elton John has played his final live show in Sweden, telling fans, "this is it".

Sir Elton John has left the auditorium for good, after the final show on his 330-date farewell tour in Sweden on Saturday night. He closed the show with the tour’s namesake, a rousing rendition of Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.

The song was a hit for the singer-songwriter in October 1973. The album of the same name went 8× platinum in February 2014, and is included in the Grammy Hall of fame and the 2005 book 1001 Albums to Hear Before You Die.

According to the Daily Mail, Sir Elton opened the show with the words: “This is it. I'm very glad to be in Sweden and this beautiful country... We better make it a good show. Here we go.”

His first song was I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues. He then rattled through his hits, including Tiny Dancer, Have Mercy On The Criminal, Rocket Man Candle In The Wind and Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, and numerous costume changes.

According to The Guardian, he told fans at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, they would remain in his “head, heart and soul” as he ended the show.

Getty Images Fans packed out the Tele2 Arena in Sweden to see Elton John's final show.

During the performance he dedicated a song to the late Aretha Franklin, whom he credited with super charging his career when she recorded one of the songs he co-wrote with long time collaborator Bernie Taupin in the late 60s.

Elton John first landed in Aotearoa New Zealand to play our leg of the tour in 2020, however he was forced to end the show in Auckland when he fell ill and was later discovered to be suffering from “walking pneumonia”.

SUPPLIED Elton John apologises before being escorted off stage at his Auckland performance. Video first published February 17, 2020.

At the time his manager told Kiwi fans the singer had “unfinished business” in New Zealand and would return.

Three shows were rescheduled for January, 2023, including a Tamaki Makaurau Auckland mini residency of two shows.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Sir Elton John performing in Christchurch earlier this year.

His first, a sold out show in Ōtautahi Christchurch, went off without a hitch. However, John was forced to cancel his shows in Auckland when the city was hit with torrential rain and storms.

In a statement the star said: “We have no option but to cancel.”

“Following the instructions of the local authorities and Mt Smart Stadium officials, we have no option but to cancel tonight’s show in Auckland.

“This is a very difficult decision which doesn’t come lightly and I’m so desperately sorry to all my fans who bought tickets. Cancelling shows is always the very last resort but the safety of our team, the venue staff, and fans always comes first.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Elton John concertgoers wading through flood water as they leave the cancelled concert.

Organisers and council drew criticism for not cancelling the event sooner as many fans had already begun to make their way to the venue when the plug was pulled, leaving them to face a hard slog home in already dire weather.

The 76-year-Old musician’s international touring career started in 1970, when he performed at The Troubadour in LA, backed by members of the Spencer Davis Group. His shows would go on to feature increasingly flamboyant and over the top costumes, as well as theatrical and dynamic piano playing.

Getty Images Elton John's touring career was characterised by flamboyant, exuberant performances.

John’s farewell tour kicked off in 2018, but was frequently shut down, due to Covid lockdowns and travel bands. The singer persevered, and his last show in Sweden was the 330th of the tour.