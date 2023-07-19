Watch: Country star Miranda Lambert stops song to call out selfie-taking fans

Miranda Lambert is really buying into the mantra, "What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas."

At a recent show during her Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood, the country singer stopped her performance of the hit single Tin Man after she noticed some concertgoers attempting to commemorate the moment on their phones.

The interaction was captured on TikTok by @redneckinvegas, who captioned the video "Miranda said its My Show."

"I'm gonna stop right here for a second... sorry," she said in the video. "These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the songs is pissing me off a little bit. I don't like it, at all. We're here to hear some country music tonight. I'm here singing some country dang music."

Lambert then signalled for the fans to take a seat and mouthed the words "sit down" while making the gesture.

"Shall we start again?" Lambert asked the crowd after taking a second to collect herself.

Attendees near the person recording the video were seen leaving the show while saying, "Let's go, come on. You don't do that to fans. Let's go."

A representative for Lambert told the LA Times that the singer had "nothing further to share at this time" about the incident.

TikTok users were quick to share their thoughts in the video's comment section.

"Imagine it was their favourite song and they were taking a video and we're excited…," one commenter wrote.

Another chimed in saying, "She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like 'let's try to be in the moment and stay off our phones' if she felt like."

"Yeah I would've left, f... that. They paid to be there," someone else shared. "If you don't want pictures then don't allow phones. That's ridiculous!"

Others defended Lambert's actions.

"So glad she called them out!" one fan wrote. "Probably distracting everybody around them! You go Miranda!"

Another said, "we often miss the moments we are existing in because we are too consumed with our phones. Much respect to Miranda”.

"There's all the time in the world to partake in those activities during her rowdier, more up-tempo numbers but during her sacred ballads just shut up and listen," a third commenter wrote. "Not exactly asking for much when there's very few on her setlist."

