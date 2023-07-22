The 1975 gig in Malaysia cut short after Matty Healy kisses bandmate onstage

Matty Healy of The 1975 performing at Lollapalooza Chile 2023 in March.

The 1975’s headlining set at a festival in Malaysia was cut short after frontman Matty Healy kissed his bandmate onstage in protest of the country's anti-LGBTQ laws.

The English band was performing at the Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur on Friday when Healy gave a speech criticising the Malaysian government, which criminalises same-sex relationships.

“I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn’t looking into it,” Healy said.

“I don’t see the f...... point, right, I do not see the point of inviting The 1975 to a country and then telling us who we can have sex with.”

He continued: “I’m sorry if that offends you, if you’re religious… but your government are a bunch of f...... r...... I don’t care anymore. If you push, I’m gonna push back. I’m not in the f...... mood.”

Healy said the band had considered dropping out of the festival, but didn’t want to let fans down “because they're not the government”.

The 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald then walked over to Healy and the two began to kiss.

The band then performed their seventh song, I Couldn’t Be More In Love, before ending the set half an hour early, according to Billboard.

Healy told the crowd: “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

Organisers of the Good Vibes Festival have since released a statement stating the set was cut short due to “non-compliance with local performance guidelines”.

The 1975 was involved in a similar incident when performing in Dubai in 2019, with Healy kissing a male fan in defiance of the UAE’s anti-LGBTQ laws.

Healy drew criticism at the time for potentially endangering the fan, and later said he felt “pretty irresponsible”, but had managed to get in contact with him to confirm he was safe.

“Of course I’m not going to put people in danger, but I genuinely want to be an ally for people who don’t have a voice if I happen to have this big voice in pop culture,” he told the Sunday Times.