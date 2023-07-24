Tom Jones takes aim at Welsh rugby ban of song Delilah

Tom Jones has berated the Welsh Rugby Union for banning the song Delilah.

It was the song banned by the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) for lyrics that have been interpreted as advocating domestic violence and misogyny.

But that didn’t stop Sir Tom Jones belting out one of his most famous hits.

The singer performed a defiant version of Delilah at Cardiff Castle on Friday night (Saturday NZT) and even berated the WRU for having the temerity to ban it.

Before encouraging the audience to join in the song that includes the lines: “She stood there laughing, I felt the knife in my hand and, she laughed no more,” he told them: “You can’t stop us singing Delilah. Can you imagine?”

With a dig at rugby chiefs who earlier this year stopped international choirs from singing the song at Cardiff’s 75,000-seat Principality Stadium, he added: “Who was the man who didn’t want us to sing Delilah? He stopped the choir from singing but he didn’t stop the crowd.”

For good measure, the 83-year-old showman added: “Keep on singing it!”

And off they went, singing along to the tale of a man who spots his girlfriend through her window with someone else and takes violent revenge on her.

The crowd sang along and loudly joined in the chorus of: “Ha! Ha! Ha!”

The song, written by Barry Mason in 1967 and adopted by Welsh rugby fans as their anthem, was scrapped from the Principality Stadium’s half-time playlists in 2015.

Its fate was sealed after allegations of sexism, misogyny and racism in the game prompted the resignation of Steve Phillips, chief executive of the WRU, in January. An independent panel was appointed to review the game’s culture and practices.

Charlotte Wathan, the general manager of women’s rugby until her resignation the previous February, spoke at the time of how a male colleague said in front of others in an office that he wanted to “rape” her.

On announcing the extension of the ban in February, the stadium stated: “Delilah will not feature on the playlist for choirs for rugby internationals at Principality Stadium.

“Guest choirs have also more recently been requested not to feature the song during their pre-match performances and throughout games.

“The WRU condemns domestic violence of any kind. We have previously sought advice from subject matter experts on the issue of censoring the song and we are respectfully aware that it is problematic and upsetting to some supporters because of its subject matter.”

The song has long been regarded as problematic, though that didn’t stop it winning the 1968 Ivor Novello award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically.

Jones also reached number one in several countries with the song, including Germany and Switzerland. The single reached number two in the British charts in March 1968.

But victims of domestic violence have said it is time to reassess it in the light of the experience of millions of women.

Speaking in February, when the stadium ban was extended to guest choirs, Rachel Williams, who survived a shotgun attack by her violent partner in 2011, said: “I loved the song, but stopped singing it when I realised it was about glorifying the murder of a woman.

“We shouldn’t normalise lyrics like this and should continue to call them out.”