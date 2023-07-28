The story behind Sinéad O'Connor's tears as she sings Nothing Compares 2 U

The singer rose to fame with her rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U.

When Sinéad O'Connor wept while singing Nothing Compares 2 U, she could only think of her late mother.

The Irish singer was 18 when Marie O’Connor, her mother, lost control on an icy road and died in a car crash in 1985. In her 2022 documentary Nothing Compares, the star said it took her 25 years to stop crying for Marie.

“Every time I sing that song I think of my mother. I never stop crying for my mother. I couldn't face being in Ireland for 13 years because of it,” O’Connor said.

“I cut myself off. I never called home, and it took me 25 years to stop crying.”

Her two teardrops seen across the world cemented her as a star, but O’Connor’s life was tumultuous, and her relationship with the song that made her a chart-topper was complicated.

Before Nothing Compares 2 U made her a worldwide star, O’Connor’s early life was scarred by the alleged physical and sexual abuse she endured at the hands of her mother.

YOUTUBE: SinÃ©ad O'Connor Sinéad O'Connor in the clip Nothing Compares 2 U.

Originally recorded as a side project by pop icon Prince in 1985, O’Connor’s covered Nothing Compare 2 U at the suggestion of her manager Fachtna O’Kelly. It shot to the top of the charts in 13 countries, including New Zealand.

While Prince’s original is stylishly poppy and emotionally withdrawn, O’Connor’s version is achingly vulnerable, pouring her heart into very word sung. Of all those who have dared to cover Prince, O’Connor was one of the few to truly make his song her own.

Darlene Hammond//Getty Images Irish-born musician Sinead O'Connor attends the Grammy Awards in 1989.

In an early interview with the BBC O’Connor said that many others including herself “associated the song with a loss of some kind… I think I’m probably similar to millions of people who loved the song.”

She retired the signature hit in 2015, saying she had run out of anything she could use or bring, to do with it emotionally at the time.

Following O’Connor’s success, Prince re-covered the song with Rosie Gaines in 1993 and included that version on his The Hits/The B-Sides album.

In an interview in 2014 with a Norwegian radio station NRK, O’Connor said she did meet Prince ‘a couple of times’ although the pair didn’t get along “at all”.

“We had a punch-up ...He summoned me to his house after Nothing Compares 2 U. I made it without him. I'd never met him. He summoned me to his house – and it's foolish to do this to an Irish woman – he said he didn't like me saying bad words in interviews,” she said.

“So I told him to f... off. He got quite violent. I had to escape out of his house at five in the morning. He packed a bigger punch than mine,” the artist said.

Her difficult relationship with Prince’s apprehensions about her cover continued following his death in 2016 – in O’Connor’s documentary, the music video plays in silence. Prince’s estate had rejected the singer’s request to use the song.

Robert Charles/Stuff O’Connor made Nothing Compares 2 U, a Prince original, her own, but her relationship with the Purple Rain singer was difficult.

“I didn’t feel [O’Connor] deserved to use the song my brother wrote in her documentary, so we declined. His version is the best,” Prince’s half-sister and one of the heirs to his estate, Sharon Nelson, told Billboard in 2022.

Though the song became an instant classic, fame was never O’Connor’s purpose in being an artist.

In her 2021 memoir Rememberings, she wrote that having a number one record was more damaging to her career than her infamous 1992 Saturday Night Live performance.

“I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track,” O’Connor wrote.

The singer died at age 56 on Thursday. The Metropolitan Police have announced her death is not being treated as suspicious.