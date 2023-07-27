Sinead O'Connor's last show in New Zealand couldn't be finished but it was her 'funniest moment ever onstage'

It was a memorable last performance in New Zealand for Sinead O’Connor – the Irishwoman called it her “funniest moment ever onstage”.

In the middle of her signature song Nothing Compares 2 U, the Irish-born singer spotted some ducks in the water at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth and couldn’t go on.

O’Connor was the star attraction at the three-day World of Music, Arts, and Dance (Womad) in 2015.

She began the song, a worldwide Number 1 hit in 1990, by mocking it and dancing a jig.

Then, just as she settled in and began to sing it properly, she halted mid-song telling the audience a duck in the lake in front of the stage was making her laugh and she couldn't continue.

The legendary musician passed away at the age of 56 on Thursday. The cause of her death has not been disclosed and her family and friends have asked for privacy.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” O’Connor’s family said in a statement reported by the BBC.

Back in 2015 – O‘Connor wrote about the "funniest moment ever onstage” – on her official fan page.

“There was a tiny lake between the stage and the audience. Just as finished singing ‘Its been so lonely without you here, like a bird without a song’ a duck got to the front of stage and went ‘QUACK QUACK!’ Couldn't finish. Too funny."

Fan Virginia Winder was at that concert in her home town and remembers it very clearly.

“We were unbelievably excited to see her and had been playing all her albums, especially I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss,” Winder told Stuff.

Winder was front row, as close to the stage as she could get, before the lake that separated the stage from the crowd.

It was “thrilling” to see O’Connor in her own town and a “very special” moment, Winder said, even though she did “lose her thread and end the show” due to those pesky ducks.

Winder followed O’Connor’s career since hearing her first album, The Lion and the Cobra, in London in 1987 and said her “pure voice” made it feel like “all her emotions were just tumbling out”.

Her husband, Warren Smart, agreed.

“I thought she was fantastic on stage because she was herself,” Smart said. She “gave all of herself,” he said, with a set list that spanned old and new songs.

Stuff The crowd at Sinead O'Connor’s performance in 2015 at the Bowl of Brooklands.

“I think the other thing I really liked about Sinead O’Connor wasn’t just her songs or the music but the fact she was an activist, and that she sang and talked about the rights of different people.”

Kiwi guitar maker, Dave Gilberd, was one of the lucky few who got to meet O’Connor backstage after her performance at Womad.

”I made her a guitar and then proceeded to go to Womad that year and give it to her in person. I got to meet her. I got to hang out with her and she was really nice company.

”I was sad to hear of her passing today,” Gilberd said.

The top of the guitar was made of kauri, the sides and neck were matai and exotic wood from Central and South America called purple heart rosewood was also used. Gilberd said he crafted the instrument especially to fit O’Connor’s smaller frame.

In a Facebook post on Thursday morning, Womad organisers lamented the loss of O’Connor.

“We are devastated to have learned that Sinead O’Connor has passed away. Her performance at WOMAD NZ in 2015 was a lifetime highlight for many.”