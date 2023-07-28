Sinéad O'Connor's death not being treated as suspicious, police say

The singer rose to fame with her rendition of Nothing Compares 2 U.

The death of Sinéad O’Connor is not being treated as suspicious, police say, following the discovery of her body in London this week.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Thursday (local time) that police were called at 11.18am on Wednesday to reports of an unresponsive woman at an address in the south-east London area.

“A 56-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Police said next of kin had been notified of her death.

London Inner South Coroner’s Court said no medical cause of death has been given and an autopsy will be conducted, The BBC reported.

The court added that results could take several weeks, and whether an inquest will be held is yet to be determined.

The Irish singer’s family announced her death on Wednesday.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” O’Connor’s family said in a statement reported by The BBC.

“Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Tributes have been flowing in following the iconic artist’s death, including from Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who said O’Connor’s music was “loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.

Musician Annie Lennox also posted on Twitter, praising O’Connor’s “exquisite artistry”, “incredible voice” and describing her as “fearless”.

O’Connor is survived by her three children: Jake, Roisin and Yeshua. Her son Shane died last year by suicide at the age of 17.