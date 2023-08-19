Lizzo's dancers send message of support: 'We had the time of our lives' on tour

Lizzo’s dance crews, the Big Grrrrls and Big Boiiis, have shared a message of love and support for the ‘cancelled’ singer on social media.

On Instagram, the crews posted a joint statement to the Big Grrrls account saying they had had, "the time of our lives" on the tour. "We have been so honoured to share the stage with such amazing talent,” the post read. “Thank you Lizzo, for shattering limitations for Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers to do what we love."

The dancers, including Quigley, were also tagged individually in the post.

The Big Grrrl account also linked to posts by individual dancers sending support to Lizzo in its stories, including one by Big Grrrl Shelby Swain, who described her love for the Truth Hurts singer’s kindness and strength.

“I love the way you love people. How you encourage, inspire and motivate your many fans every night. Giving them strength, encouragement and motivation letting them know they are Special.”

Comments on the post were divided over the sentiment expressed in the post.

“YIKES. Let’s not invalidate the brave people who came forward about Lizzo. This is disgusting,” wrote one.

”Finally someone says something positive. I think Lizzo is being targeted to be cancelled,” wrote another.

Abigail Dougherty American singer, songwriter and musician ‘Lizzo’ performs at the Spark Arena in Auckland, with two of hre Big Grrrls

In early August, Lizzo, 35, and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley, were sued by three former dancers for sexual harassment, weight shaming, and creating “a hostile work environment”. Six more former dancers have since come forward with “similar stories” to the ones described in the suit.

Last weekend, Lizzo, was dropped from the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show wish list of performers in the wake of the claims against her. According to the DailyMail, “the ensuing backlash” over the allegations pushed the NFL to cut the 4-time Grammy winner.

The Juice singer refuted claims made about her and Quigley’s behaviour on the Special tour via her own Instagram post, calling them “outrageous” and “false”.

Abigail Dougherty Several Big Grrrls have thrown their support behind the embattled singer.

“These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” Lizzo wrote. “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized [sic].”

She went on to say the accusations came from employees who had been reprimanded for their behaviour on tour.