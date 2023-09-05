New Zealand musicians will cover some of the world's best known performers at The Best of Come Together show

The Best of Come Together â Big End of Year Bash will be in the three main cities in December

New Zealand musicians will be performing songs from some of the world’s best known albums at shows in the three main cities in December.

Kiwi artists in the lineup for The Best of Come Together – Big End of Year Bash include Jon Toogood, Julia Deans, Sam Scott and Dianne Swann.

The set list will feature songs from Elton John, David Bowie, Dire Straits, Tom Petty, Neil Young, Fleetwood Mac, the Beatles, and the Rolling Stones.

Performances will be held at the St James Theatre in Wellington on December 7, The Civic in Auckland on December 9, and the Isaac Theatre Royal in Christchurch on December 14.

Pre-sales start on Tuesday, with all remaining seats on sale Thursday at 9am from Ticketek and Ticketmaster.