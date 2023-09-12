Homegrown 2024: Bic Runga, L.A.B., Teeks, Lee Mvtthews announced in initial line-up

Bic Runga wants more musicians to take the leap to help bilingualism within the industry after releasing her latest te reo Māori song, Kāore He Wā. (First published May 2021.)

Bic Runga, Teeks, L.A.B, Blindspott and Lee Mvtthews have been announced in the initial line-up to play 2024’s Homegrown festival in Wellington.

Jim Beam Homegrown promises the best of Kiwi music across five different genre stages for the summer festival on March 16, 2024.

Making their Jim Beam Homegrown debut are two of Aotearoa’s most recognisable voices – legendary singer-songwriter Bic Runga and Māori soul singer Teeks.

Runga said she is excited to be playing at Homegrown, as well as checking out some of the new acts and catching up with some old mates.

“Wellington crowds are always something special,” she said.

Other debutants include Coterie, Alien Weaponry, Kaylee Bell, Muroki, Georgia Lines, Rubi Du, 1814 and Lady Shaka.

Reggae band L.A.B. make their much-anticipated return to Homegrown along with other beloved Kiwi legends Stan Walker, Sons of Zion, Ladi6, Katchafire, David Dallas, Home Brew and the mighty Kora.

A newly revamped, supersized marquee for the Electronic Stage will be back and no doubt filled to capacity with the likes of Lee Mvtthews, Montell2099, Flowidus and Sin & Brook on the decks.

And rock fans will be equally stoked with the return of Blindspott, Devilskin, Head Like a Hole, Dead Favours and Volts.

Homegrown has sold out every year for the last 16 years and event organiser Andrew Tuck said Kiwi music is going from strength to strength.

Tickets are on sale now at homegrown.net.nz.