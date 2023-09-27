Six new acts announced for Womad 2024

Moonlight Benjamin will bring Creole-inspired music to New Plymouth in 2024.

Six artists have joined the Womad 2024 lineup after Ziggy Marley was announced earlier this year.

Arooj Aftab, DakhaBrakha, Lankum, Moonlight Benjamin, Rei and Strawpeople will all feature in next year’s most famous New Plymouth summer festival in March.

US-based Aftab won the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance and she will bring a neo-Sufi vibe to the festival.

Nicknamed the ‘Caribbean Patti Smith’, Moonlight Benjamin was a Haitian-French singer turning voodoo trance into raw, heavy blues rock.

Two artists from Aotearoa have also been announced. Rei will mix bilingual singing, kapa haka-inspired dance and hip hop, while Strawpeople will play nineties electro-pop.

Womad 2024 will be at Pukekura Park on March 15-17.