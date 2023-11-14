Tom Jones coming to New Zealand for one concert only

The Voice judge Tom Jones says young singers should learn from the judges like he learnt from the likes of Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra (video published June 2019).

Veteran singer Sir Tom Jones, 83, is coming to NZ for one concert only.

The Welsh singer will perform at the Harvest Moon concert at McLean Park, Napier, on April 6, 2024. It would be the “first ever international concert” at the venue, Endeavour Live said.

He will be joined by New Zealand singer Gin Wigmore, and Kiwi group The Magnificent 7, whose members include longstanding musicians Peter Urlich, Jordan Luck and Eddie Rayner.

Jones has several tour dates in the UK in December, then in early and mid-March will be performing in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan. He has concerts in Australia in late March and at the start of April.

Public tickets for the Napier show go on sale at 10am on November 22, and there will be a pre-sale at 9am on November 21.

Throughout his long career, Jones has enjoyed a reputation as a sex symbol, with fans traditionally throwing underwear at him during his shows.

He performed a one-off New Zealand show at Vector Arena in March, 2016.

Jones, whose biggest hits include It’s Not Unusual, She’s A Lady, Delilah, and Sex Bomb, was greeted with roars of approval from the crowd when he appeared on stage, and the audience went home happy after a selection of songs that showcased his powerful voice. Jones’ tales of hanging out with Elvis in Las Vegas during the 1970s also went down well.