US rapper Post Malone gets into karaoke in Auckland

US rapper Post Malone had a grand time at Auckland’s Danny Doolan’s on Sunday night, leading the Irish bar in the chorus of an Irish anthem.

Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, was filmed by a bar patron as he sang along to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles with Danny Doolan’s live band – microphone in one hand, beer bottle and cigarette in the other.

The 28-year-old will play the Outerfields at Western Springs on Tuesday, enjoyed an eventful Sunday on Auckland’s Viaduct Basin.

Flanked by four security guards, he happily posed for selfies, including with Auckland resident Laura-Lee Hatch, and staff from some of the viaduct’s eateries.

The Sunflower hitmaker also hit up Irish bar Danny Doolans, with a TikTok video showing the rapper singing along to The Proclaimers’ 500 Miles alongside the bar’s live band.

Kristina, from Frida Cocina Mexicana & Tequila Bar, said she saw Malone going along the alleyway between her place and Portofino about 5.30pm.

“He walked down the alleyway. We saw him, and he took a photo with a few of us,” Kristina, who preferred to just be identified by her first name, said.

He was very friendly, posing with peace signs for the pictures.

“I asked him if he wanted a margarita, but he was on his way.”

It was not uncommon to see well-known people at the Viaduct Basin, Kristina said. She recalled popstar Harry Styles running past the last time he was in this country.

Malone performed with Red Hot Chilli Peppers at Mt Smart Stadium last January, wearing an “I love Auckland” t-shirt during his set.

In 2019, he performed two Auckland shows with Jaden Smith as support, where he seemingly rolled his ankle on stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena, before drinking a shoey on-stage – a tradition he’d also taken part in during his Australian shows.

Supplied/Laura-Lee Hatch Post Malone with Aucklander Laura-Lee Hatch at the Viaduct Harbour on Sunday.

In 2018, the hit maker played a sold out show at Auckland’s Trusts Arena.

His latest appearance is part of his If Y’all Weren’t Here I’d Be Cryin’ tour, which includes songs from his fifth album Austin, released earlier this year.