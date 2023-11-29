Womad unveils more artists and speakers for 2024 festival

Four new artists and the line-up for World of Words and OMV Steam Lab have been announced for Womad 2024.

A bevvy of international musical acts and renowned speakers are the latest addition to Womad’s 2024 line-up.

French house act Braxe + Falcon, Irish folk sensations Lisa O'Neill & Cormac Begley, Estonian folk artist Mari Kalkun and Aotearoa alt-pop artist Theia join the already announced Morcheeba and Ziggy Marley at New Plymouth's Brooklands Park from March 15 to 17.

Outside the festival's music offerings, Womad puts on a range of speakers from comedians, scientists, and authors at its OMV STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) Lab and the World of Words.

The festival's World of Words is now in its sixth year and features the poetry slam, providing a platform for spoken word artists to showcase their talent.

It also hosts Womad NZ's latest addition, The Book Club – an interactive and immersive literary experience.

The OMV Steam Lab speakers appearing at Womad 2024 are Andrew Jeffs (marine biologist at Auckland University), Pete Gillespie (founder and head brewer at Garage Project), Bill Morris (award-winning documentary filmmaker, wildlife cameraman and science journalist), Jade Kake (general manager Matakohe Architecture and Urbanism), Megan Tapsell (chair of AI Forum NZ), Michael Hannah (earth sciences), Pedram Hekmati (mathematician), and Stephen Mushin (industrial designer and comedic illustrator).

The World of Words speakers are Caroline Barron (award-winning author, story coach, and presenter), Dame Gaylene Preston (writer, director and producer), Helen Lehndorf (wordsmith), Kate Evans (journalist), Kura Forrester (actor, writer, and comedian), Dr. Monty Soutar (teacher, soldier, historian, and novelist), Nick Bollinger (writer, broadcaster, and critic), and Tom Sainsbury (actor and comedian).