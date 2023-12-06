Taranaki band joins artists from around the world at Womad

Taranaki band Fin Rah Zel have been announced to play Womad 2024.

As a Taranaki musician, getting to play at Womad was at the top of Brian Norton’s goals.

So when he received the call asking his band Fin Rah Zel to play at the three-day festival at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park with artists from around the world, he was blown away.

“It feels incredible, totally unexpected.

“It’s going to be really special.”

Fin Rah Zel, which includes Ben Payne on drums, Chris Buhler on bass, and Corey Hoskin on keys, joins already announced acts like of Morcheeba and Ziggy Marley.

Norton, whose day job sees him mentor and coach electrical apprentices around Taranaki, described the band as offering feel good and uplifting vibes.

He hoped people would go away from their Womad set feeling empowered.

“I want to create an atmosphere for people to really get something out of the music.

“We put importance into our music, we’ve got a responsibility to as artists.”

Womad is on at New Plymouth’s Brooklands Park from March 15 to 17.