Kiwi icons The Feelers return to Waitara's Town and Country Club

The Feelers are touring New Zealand this summer with 17 shows.

Classic Kiwi rock band The Feelers return to a small Taranaki town this week after a hugely successful gig first time around.

The band first played the Waitara Town and Country Club in 2022 and will now visit again on their Reimagined - Greatest Hits NZ Tour.

“They were great last time and they’ll be great again,” club president Harley Langl said.

Drummer Hamish Gee has family ties to the area and Langl approached him to play for the first time when Gee was in town for a tangi.

Langl said ticket sales had initially been slow but had picked up over the last couple of weeks.

Tickets are $65 online or $60 directly from the club.

“Door sales will be available, too.”

A bus is available from Crowded House at 6.30pm returning around 11.30pm for $5 each way.

The gig kicks off at 7.30pm.

The band, known for hits such as Venus, Fishing for Lisa, and Larger Than Life, is playing 17 dates nationwide with guests Capital Theatre.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Harley Langl, the youngest president in the history of the Waitara T&C Club, said it had been a hard year at the club but people were still coming through the doors.

Langl had been working hard to get more gigs at the club, with Devilskin and Hello Sailor both playing last year.

The Mockers are set to play there in March and some others are in the pipeline.

“Watch this space.”

He said it had been a tough year for hospitality, but they pulled through and things were starting to pick up.

“The doors are open and people are still walking through them.”

The Feelers play Waitara Town and Country Club on Tuesday, January 2nd. Tickets are available through Eventfinda.