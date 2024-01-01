Rhythm and Alps Aussie artist apologises for shoplifting from Queenstown store

A member of Australian rock band Ocean Alley has taken to social media to publicly apologise for stealing from a Queenstown shop while touring New Zealand.

Lachlan Galbraith, the band’s vocalist and keyboardist, was spotted stealing a Yeti drink bottle lid from the Hunting and Fishing store over the weekend.

After being caught on video, and called out by the store and fans, Galbraith took to Instagram to apologise.

“Yesterday in an act of complete foolishness, I stole a drink bottle lid from Queenstown Hunting & Fishing,” he said.

“It is a moment I am not proud of,” he said.

“I’ve apologised directly to the team at the store, and we’ve rectified the situation.

“I’m sorry for disappointing our fans, the store and of course the band. My actions do not reflect on how we carry ourselves as a band.”

CCTV footage of Galbraith in the act was shared by the store on social media with the caption, “We realise hydration is important so no worries, but please feel free to return the @yeti_nzl Chug Cap back before you leave town tomorrow. All the best for 2024 and the tour ahead.”

That post has now been deleted, with the store posting another message that thanked the band for reaching out and making amends.

Comments on the latest message criticised not only the band but also the store, with one person asking, “do you give all shoplifters a chance to ‘do the right thing’? Or just the famous ones?”

Ocean Alley played at Rhythm and Alps over New Years before continuing their tour in Wellington on January 3 and Whangamatā on January 5.