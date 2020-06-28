Why Bob Dylan's latest album Rough and Rowdy Ways is a gift that goes down easy

OPINION: He’s been at it for a while, so chances are you’ve heard of Bob Dylan before now.

Of course, we expect Dylan to be good, but his 39th album Rough and Rowdy Ways, delivered at the age of 79 is a gift that goes down easy. This is a record that is crafted with finesse and distilled to its crystallised core.

A snail-paced prelude, in the shape of a confession, opens the album. I Contain Multitudes, with its sparse arrangement, uses mismatched imagery (think Anne Frank and Indiana Jones) to draw attention to the obvious, Dylan is a complex fella.

The aural hors d'oeuvre whets the appetite for what’s to come. The pace picks up to a ramble and, from False Prophet to Key West, the album carves a path along a dusty ridge providing picturesque views of dusky surrounds.

His band are pure class; some have been standing by Dylan’s side since the early '90s as part of his Never Ending Tour. Whether he has new music or not, Dylan has played roughly a hundred shows every year since 1988.

Rowdy Ways closes with Murder Most Foul, an epic 17-minute trip through history, beginning with Kennedy’s assassination, before rattling through musical touchstones that brought the culture to life in the years that followed.

Dylan’s poetry and prose have always been dense, littered with literary references that will be picked apart for years. His voice cuts clear though the mix and lyrics are specific, rather than shrouded in metaphor.

Death is here. From wilting flowers in the opening lyric to the catalogue of cultural icons in the closing chronicle, but, if we aren’t experiencing life through the lens of death, are we really living at all?

Phoebe Bridgers, the 24-year-old songwriter from Los Angeles, expands her craft on Punisher, pushing past the acoustic sketches of her debut to a lusher, fully-formed sound.

She’s confessed to obsession with the late Elliot Smith and the title track is an imagined conversation with his ghost. She drifts through his old haunts in an accelerated state, like a hallucination. Wandering late-night streets on the east side, hiding in plain sight and forgetting why she went to the shops.

There is romance occasionally, but mostly Bridgers focuses on her inner-world, giving the record a sense of isolation. On Kyoto, she’s bored, restless and buzzing-out that there are still payphones in Japan. These are the small, silent, forgotten details and moments she draws on for inspiration.

These observations are cloaked in hushed, yet undeniably gorgeous arrangements, featuring strings and horns.

Much like her hero, she finds beauty in sadness and these slow, fine-drawn songs are to be savoured.