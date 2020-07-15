One Love Festival lineup released - Fat Freddy's Drop headline, Sean Kingston to fly in

One Love has made its first lineup announcement, with local behemoth Fat Freddy’s Drop topping the reggae festival’s bill for the first time.

L.A.B. played to a ecstatic post-lockdown arena audience recently. They and Kora (with whom they share brothers Stu and Brad Kora as bandmates) will be a highlight for many of One Love’s loyal audience.

Jamican-American rapper/singer Sean Kingston is also scheduled to perform if Covid-19 restrictions allow.

In a statement festival director, Pato Alvarez, said: “In the past, One Love has brought 12-14 international acts to the festival, however in the current climate we will focus more on Kiwi talent. In 2021 we are inviting five internationals to the stage, some of which are prepared to quarantine if needed, as they really want to be part of One Love."

Ricky Wilson/Stuff L.A.B put on the first arena show in the world (excluding Donald Trump rallies) since the rise of Covid-19.

If international acts are unable to perform they will automatically be rebooked for the 2022 edition of One Love.

The first lineup announcement also includes Katchafire, Stan Walker, Ardijah, Maisey Rika, Three Houses Down + General Fiyah, Cornerstone Roots, House of Shem, FIJI, Kolohe Kai, Sammy J, Chaka Demus, Steel Pulse, Sons of Zion, Tomorrow People, Hamo Dell, Paua, Swiss, Silva MC, Lomez Brown, and Tree.

One Love Festival will take place Waitangi weekend 6-7 February, Tauranga Domain, Bay of Plenty.