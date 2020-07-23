We Love Aotearoa: The Black Seeds, Ladi6, and Jess B put on a free Auckland show

Reggae band The Black Seeds will play as part of We ❤ Aotearoa.

A group of tourists who decided to stay in New Zealand are celebrating the country’s success managing Covid-19 by hosting two free events on Auckland’s waterfront.

Ladi6, Leisure, The Black Seeds, Jess B, Sola Rosa, Clicks, Frank Booker, Flamingo Pier, and DJ Tina Turntables will perform at Shed 10 and The Cloud as part of We ❤ Aotearoa’s evening event on August 15.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Singer/rapper Ladi6 should be a highlight of We ❤ Aotearoa.

Earlier in the day, the same venues will host a kid friendly Whānau Fun Day featuring a roller rink, silent disco, VR, race car drivers Darren Kelly and Alex Riberas, as well as live music performances.

The festival is the brainchild of visitors from multiple countries including Taiwan, Canada, South Africa, the Philippines, France, the US, Australia, and the UK - who faced with either leaving or going into lockdown at the end of their ten day holiday chose to remain.

Four months later the group are still in Auckland, and in a statement said that they are thrilled to use ideas they had in lockdown to say thank you to New Zealand.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Rapper Jess B performs during the 2018 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena.

Whānau Fun Day runs 11am – 3pm on August 15. We ❤ Aotearoa’s evening event is on from 4:30 to 11pm on August 15. Free tickets available from July 27.