Chris Cornell's 'last fully completed' album gets surprise release

Christmas has come early for Chris Cornell fans, with the surprise release of a new album three years after the iconic singer’s death.

Christmas has come early for Chris Cornell fans.

On Thursday evening, the Seattle rock icon's estate released a previously unannounced project billed as the Soundgarden and Audioslave frontman's “last fully completed studio album” before his death.

Out on streaming platforms now, No One Sings Like You Anymore is a collection of 10 cover songs the late great singer cut in 2016 with acclaimed producer Brendan O'Brien, who mixed Soundgarden's bestselling Superunknown LP and worked on numerous Pearl Jam albums.

The title stems from a Black Hole Sun lyric that's felt hauntingly accurate since Cornell's death in 2017.

READ MORE:

* Chris Cornell's widow sues Soundgarden over 'hundreds of thousands' in unpaid royalties

* Chris Cornell's daughter pays tribute to late rocker with duet

* Stars, fans pay tribute to Chris Cornell at memorial service



“This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish,” his wife, Vicky Cornell, said in a statement.

“His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favourite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it.

“This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album.”

UMe/AP Out on streaming platforms now, No One Sings Like You Anymore is a collection of 10 cover songs the late great singer cut in 2016.

The track list, which you can view in full below, includes songs by John Lennon, Janis Joplin, Electric Light Orchestra and Cornell's previously released take on Guns N' Roses' Patience – a tender ballad that became Cornell's first solo tune to hit No.1 on Billboard's mainstream rock songs chart this year.

The surprise covers record follows a posthumous compilation album and box set, which helped Cornell earn his first Grammy award as a solo artist for the single When Bad Does Good in 2019.

The award was accepted by two of his children, Toni and Christopher Cornell.

“When my dad was making this album,” Toni Cornell said of the covers batch in a statement, “it was so fun. I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio.

“We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy.”

Jason Oxenham/Stuff Chris Cornell performing at the Big Day Out at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium in 2012.

Also included is a new studio version of the Prince-penned Nothing Compares 2 U, a song Toni Cornell separately recorded with her father when she was 12 years old.

Cornell's daughters certainly inherited their father's vocal prowess. Earlier this month, Cornell's oldest daughter (with former Soundgarden manager Susan Silver), Lily Cornell Silver, gave an arresting performance of Alice in Chains' Black Gives Way to Blue during MoPOP's Founders Award ceremony honouring the Seattle greats.

No One Sings Like You Anymore is slated for physical release March 19, 2021, with preorders now available. Check out the complete track list below:

No One Sings Like You Anymore

1. Get It While You Can (Janis Joplin's rendition)

2. Jump Into The Fire (Harry Nilsson)

3. Sad Sad City (Ghostland Observatory)

4. Patience (Guns N' Roses)

5. Nothing Compares 2 U (Prince)

6. Watching The Wheels (John Lennon)

7. You Don't Know Nothing About Love (Carl Hall)

8. Showdown (Electric Light Orchestra)

9. To Be Treated Rite (Terry Reid)

10. Stay With Me Baby (Lorraine Ellison)

– The Seattle Times