Pharrell Says Tracks on Justin Timberlake's 'Justified' Were Originally Made for Michael Jackson

Where would Justin Timberlake be today if Michael Jackson hadn’t passed on Justified?

In a new interview on the Revolt TV podcast Drink Champs, producer Pharrell Williams reminisced with NORE & DJ EFN about his storied career, including their Superthug collaboration and being rejected by both Prince and Michael Jackson.

“Michael turned us down too,” Pharrell shared, after telling the podcast hosts how Prince passed on one of his tracks.

NORE stepped in to share his memory of a call he had with Pharrell at the time. “You hit me and you said, ‘Yo I just sent Michael Jackson some beats,’” he recalled.

“John McClain was his manager at the time,” Pharrell continued. “We sent him pretty much all the stuff y’all are hearing on the Justified album. That’s all the Michael stuff.”

Justified is now best known as Justin Timberlake’s debut 2002 album. But according the Neptunes producer, all but one song was originally created for the King of Pop.

“All but one song, they were all written for Michael,” he said.

But Jackson wasn’t interested. Instead, he wanted something more like Pharrell’s iconic 1998 track with NORE.

“John McClain was like, 'Man Michael don’t want that s...,’” Pharrell remembered. “‘He want that s... you’re giving Noreaga….he want that ‘Superthug.’”

