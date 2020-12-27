Festival weather: Pack your gumboots and sunglasses as rain, wind and sun is forecast

It will be warm, but likely not stifling hot. There will be rain, but also plenty of sun.

Punters heading to New Year’s festivals across the country are being told to pack for all conditions.

Metservice meteorologist​ Mmathapelo​ Makgabutlane​ would rule just one thing out for the festivals, snow.

From North Auckland to the Cardrona​ Valley, she said the next four days before 2021 would bring all sorts of weather.

The big three music festivals, Northern Bass​, Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines and its South Island sister, Rhythm and Alps, kick off on Tuesday.

About 20,000 people would be at Rhythm and Vines, and up to 10,000 each at Robrosa​ Station for Rhythm and Alps and in Mangawhai for Northern Bass.

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF/Stuff Thousands of young festival goers have fill the Cardrona Valley just south of Wanaka for Rhythm and Alps.

For those travelling to the festivals from rather chilly spots on Sunday, such as Christchurch (where it was just 9 degrees Celsius) or Wellington (11 degrees), Makgabutlane​ had good news. She said temperatures would likely “not be too bad, definitely nothing like we’re having today”.

But the weather would also be slightly unpredictable. She wasn’t willing to place any firm bets on New Year’s Eve itself, as it was still too far out. But she said rain was a possibility at all festivals.

For Northern Bass and other events near Auckland, she said New Year’s Eve was looking good but there could be showers at some point. The possibility of occasional rain lingered over the days leading up to December 31 as well, she said.

Gisborne was more likely to see rain, she said, but it would be warm.

TAYLA OMEARA/STUFF Pack your gumboots: Rain is forecast for Gisborne during Rhythm and Vines.

Rhythm and Alps would likely be the coldest, but also driest.

“Cardrona​ is on the chilly side,” she said, “but in terms of wind, it’s not too bad. The later parts of Tuesday could see a little breeze, from the North West, but from Wednesday and most of Thursday things aren’t too bad.”

“The rain, especially for the South Island, is mostly on Thursday. From tomorrow, we’ve got a ridge over the South Island. So, for people in Cardrona​, fairly fine and dry conditions over the next few days.”

She said there was a chance of rain on New Year’s Eve in Central Otago, but revellers at the North Island festivals were more likely to see occasional rain on all days.