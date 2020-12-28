Most summer festivals will not have pill testing, despite urgent law change

Revellers at most of the major New Year’s festivals will not be able to get their drugs checked, despite an urgent law change to allow pill testing.

The Government passed legislation under urgency at the start of December to allow for pill testing of illegal substances at concerts and festivals. But two major festivals have confirmed pill testing couldn’t be organised in time.

In statements, Rhythm and Vines – the country’s biggest New Year’s festival – and Northern Bass said the short time frame and lack of resources for pill testing meant public-facing testing wouldn’t be offered.

Jez Weston, deputy director of pill testing service Know Your Stuff, said the demand for pill testing since the law change was “10 times” what they could provide.

“The law change is great, it means we can be a lot more open about what we can do, and it means festivals aren't at legal risk for looking after their attendees. However, we are a small, grassroots, volunteer-run organisation, and we're pretty much already at capacity,” he said.

After the law change, he said the Government needed to work to ensure pill testing was accessible as well as legal. The machines they used cost $50,000, but he said the tax money potentially saved down the track –by stopping hospitalisations from unknown substances – would make up for it.

Weston said there should be testing at all major events, not just the festivals.

“Providing a testing service for big events running at the same time is quite a challenge and that would need to be resourced properly.”

National Party justice spokesman Simon Bridges, who voted against the pill testing legislation because it sent the “wrong message” about drug use, said he was surprised to hear festivals didn’t have testing this year.

“That was certainly not what Minister [Andrew] Little or Labour MPs said in Parliament when this law was passed under urgency. The basis for urgency was that it would be in place,” he said.

He said the law change was providing “a false confidence to users about safety”, and risked increasing drug use and harm.

Green Party drug reform spokeswoman Chlöe Swarbrick, who pushed for the law change, was critical of the Government not funding pill testing.

“We fund the hospital at the bottom of the cliff, but not the fence that might stop people falling off,” she said.

She said the law change meant drug checking services could be offered without fear of prosecution from police, but it did not recognise them as “a public health and safety service”.

A Government spokeswoman said the law change this year was a temporary solution to allow for pill testing to operate legally, and a long-term solution would be consulted on next year.

There were four major festivals in the lead up to New Year’s Day. Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines, Otherside in the Coromandel, Northern Bass and Wānaka’s Rhythm and Alps. Festivities kicked off from Monday, with campers arriving in towns across the country before the music started on Tuesday.

Rhythm and Vines was the biggest festival, with about 20,000 attendees. The others had up to 10,000 each.

Rhythm and Vines said it invited Know Your Stuff, but they were too busy. Instead, it was partnering with police, health authorities and the Customs Service to test confiscated substances.

In previous years, testing of confiscated drugs has resulted in the festival issuing alerts to its punters warning of dangerous substances – such as pesticide and paint – being sold as drugs.

Northern Bass said: “While we support drug testing, the law change was made too late in the year and the organisations offering the service couldn’t add in another festival. We have already booked them in for next year.”

The other two festivals were contacted for comment.

Fake MDMA a growing risk

Weston said testing from early summer festivals this season had picked up high amounts of cathinones being sold as MDMA.

Cathinones​, commonly known as bath salts, were the term for stimulants such as the potentially deadly mephedrone, and other chemicals. The stimulants produce a similar effect to MDMA, but wore off more quickly which could lead to overdosing, he said.

“They've always been available in small amounts but early testing this season suggests there's a lot more around, and that puts more people at risk,” he said.

“It's fair to say there's a mixture of sophistication in terms of suppliers, some people don't know what they're selling and that puts everyone at risk.”

Other options for testing

Weston said shops such as Cosmic, or the Hemp store in Auckland, sold basic testing kits which could be helpful. But he said these kits would not provide the level of detail that their machine-testing was able to.

The disposable tests cost around $15 each.