Benee's manager Paul McKessar hands back Aotearoa Music Award, apologises for past behaviour

Paul McKessar, of CRS Management, was named Manager of the Year 2020 at the Aotearoa Music Awards just weeks ago.

Paul McKessar, the music manager of pop superstar Benee, has handed back his Aotearoa Music Awards Manager of the Year 2020 award and apologised for “crossing professional boundaries” with artists he represented.

McKessar was one of two high-profile music executives named in a Stuff #metooNZ investigation into claims of sexual harassment and abuse of power in the New Zealand music industry, on Sunday.

The other man, Scott Maclachlan, who discovered singer Lorde and helped her to stardom, admitted to years of sexual harassment and harmful behaviour.

Stuff’s investigation found he was demoted and banned from Warner Music’s Australian properties and gigs after the company commissioned an external sexual harassment investigation in 2018. Maclachlan confirmed to Stuff he had also harassed other staff and colleagues.

On Sunday night, Warner Music Australasia fired Maclachlan.

In an apology posted to his Instagram account on Monday, McKessar wrote: “I am truly sorry for the pain I caused Possum and Lydia. There's no excuse for crossing professional boundaries.”

“I am continuing the personal work required to be a better and more accountable member of the music community. I also appreciate it shouldn’t take a brave stance to enact change, and I hope theirs brings more progress to our entire community. I wholeheartedly apologise to them both.”

He followed up with a comment apologising to the Music Managers Forum (MMF) for “not meeting their code of conduct”, and said he had “relinquished” his 2020 Music Manager award.

supplied Pop star Benee is Paul McKessar’s highest-profile client.

His apology on Monday was in stark contrast to his previous statements on the matter. On Friday, in response to questions from Stuff about his behaviour towards two of his clients, singer-songwriters Possum Plows and Lydia Cole, he said he would not be commenting on a “consensual relationship” he considered private.

When contacted on Monday, McKessar again said he would not be commenting on his “private life”.

Later on Monday, McKessar emailed Cole with a personal apology. At time of publication, he had not contacted Plows.

Both artists said they were upset McKessar chose to apologise to the public first, calling his apology “performative”.

Cole said the email from McKessar did not address his behaviour towards her and was “almost all just flattery”.

“I’m disappointed he chose to do the performative thing first. Somehow apologising to the public was more important to him.”

Campbell Smith, McKessar’s business partner at management company CRS, also posted a statement to Instagram on Monday, saying the company had not met standards “to provide a safe environment to out clients”.

Campbell Smith did not respond to multiple requests for comment. His post on Instagram said the company would “engage independent advisors to help us strengthen our company culture and refine policy and processes to ensure that we do always meet this (safety) standard”.

He said CRS would be working with SoundCheck Aotearoa, a new diversity and safety group, “in building a safe and inclusive culture for the music industry”.

In a statement, CEO of Recorded Music NZ Damian Vaughan said McKessar had returned the 2020 Kaiwhakahaere Puoro o te Tau | NZ Manager of the Year award that he was presented with at the AMA Artisan Awards in November.

“Paul has acknowledged that his actions are in breach of the NZ MMF Code of Conduct and therefore it is not appropriate for him to continue as the recipient of the award,” Vaughan said.

“Recorded Music NZ is a founding member of SoundCheck Aotearoa and, together with the Aotearoa Music Awards, is committed to a safe, respectful and inclusive industry.”