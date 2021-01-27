Benee's manager Paul McKessar stood down over 'crossing boundaries' with past clients

The award-winning manager of pop phenomenon Benee has been stood down from the management company he co-founded after apologising for “crossing professional boundaries” with former clients.

Paul McKessar has also resigned as a director of CRS Management, his business partner Campbell Smith announced Wednesday morning.

McKessar is the second big name in New Zealand music to be dismissed from his position in the wake of a Benee's manager Paul McKessar hands back Aotearoa Music Award, apologises for past behaviour

In a public statement, CRS director Smith apologised “unreservedly” to the two artists featured in Stuff’s investigation; former Openside lead singer Possum Plows, and singer-songwriter Lydia Cole. Both artists were formerly represented by McKessar.

“To Possum Plows and Lydia Cole I unreservedly apologise. This should not have happened to you, and I am determined to take steps to ensure other artists and people working in our industry are treated with respect.”

Smith said he had appointed an independent investigator to conduct a “thorough review” of workplace practices and the culture at CRS.

“If, as a result of that independent investigation, further changes are recommended or issues identified I will ensure that follow-up actions take place as a matter of urgency. It is vital that our clients feel safe and valued by everyone who works for or with CRS.

“Paul will remain stood down indefinitely. I will reconsider this position when the investigation is completed and a report outlining its findings and recommendations has been delivered.

”We will do better.”

McKessar, who at first refused to comment on what he characterised as his “private life”, yesterday apologised for “crossing professional boundaries”, saying there was no excuse for his behaviour.

The release of details about harassment and abuse in New Zealand’s music community has prompted an outpouring of support for the people affected.

Artists such as Anna Coddington, Anika Moa, Liam Finn, Tiki Tane and Hollie Smith have all posted on social media calling for accountability and urgent change in the industry.