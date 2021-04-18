Finn Andrews and the mysterious act of songwriting

The Veils’ frontman Finn Andrews is taking the band’s breakthrough album, Nux Vomica, on the road this autumn. “It’s just an excuse to make an ungodly racket again.”

First, paint your pig. Throw some colour around and see what sticks.

You might find it’s not a pig after all. There might be wings, talons, a trunk.

“Song writing is a deeply mysterious process,” reckons Finn Andrews of The Veils. “My dad had all sorts of analogies about it, so I went into the whole strange enterprise with his stories in my head.”

His father, Barry Andrews, has played with Shriekback, XTC, Brian Eno, Iggy Pop, David Bowie.

“One of dad’s ideas was that you’re painting this invisible pig that’s running around the room, but you don’t really know it’s a pig yet. You have no idea what creature is in there with you, so you’re flinging paint around trying to catch the shape, like a passing hoof or a snout, until you have a clearer idea what it might be.”

Frith Armstrong/Supplied Andrews says he was saved, in a way, by discovering the likes of Nick Cave and Johnny Cash in high school.

This makes sense to me. Finn’s own songs are vivid, surprising things that often appear to have a will of their own. The best of them seem to rear up, independent of their maker, and go their own way.

Some are downright monstrous, others more domesticated. There’s purring, sometimes, a little surface ingratiation, but also fangs.

After a decade or so of “living in tour vans” between stints in London and America, Andrews is based in Auckland again. He came back in 2018 to make a solo record, “then just sort of stuck around”.

He was born in London, where his father still lives, but started writing songs after moving to Auckland’s North Shore at age 12 to live with his mother, an English and sociology professor.

The last time I talked to Andrews, he told me he’d been “saved, in a way, in high school” by discovering Nick Cave, Johnny Cash, Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen, all craggy, enigmatic souls who wrote story songs in which strong characters faced spiritual conflict. This became his template.

Most of the songs on The Veils’ 2004 debut album, The Runaway Found, were written when he was just 14, his early demos creating such a stir among British record companies that Andrews returned to London to sign a record deal when he was 17.

But the best-loved incarnation of The Veils emerged after he came back here and started rehearsing with old high school friends Liam Gerrard and Sophia Burn. The record they eventually made together, after adding two more members from London and Germany, was their 2006 breakthrough album, Nux Vomica.

Frith Armstrong/Supplied Andrews’ last solo record was “fragile and acoustic”, he says. “So I’m excited by the prospect of going out around New Zealand with an electric guitar and a band.”

And now, for the first time ever, Andrews is taking that record on the road in April/ May, playing it live in its entirety. Some shows have already sold out.

“Honestly, it's just an excuse to make an ungodly racket again,” he says in a slightly posh voice that arrives in gentle gusts, like a warm wind through trees. It’s so kindly on the ear, I could listen to him all day, if we both had the time.

“My last solo record was fragile and acoustic, so I’m excited by the prospect of going out around New Zealand with an electric guitar and a band, making a big f...ing scary racket. The motivation was as childish as that, really. And I think Nux is only 38 minutes long, so there’s another hour or so to fill with songs from our other albums, and new songs that haven’t been released yet.”

A compendium of ornate orchestral pop-noir and evangelical indie-punk squalling, Nux Vomica remains a very significant album for a lot of people. The band went to Los Angeles to record it, with heavyweight British producer Nick Launay​, who has also carved out classics for Nick Cave, Lou Reed, Talking Heads, Public Image Ltd and Arcade Fire.

“We were all about 21, and suddenly we were in America with Nick Launay, who’s the world’s greatest LA tour guide, taking us around these weird parties, making sure we had an amazing, mind-expanding time. We were having a lot of fun, but it all played out against this backdrop of the anxiety you felt in America at that time, in the middle of all this terrifying Bush-era chaos.”

It makes perfect sense, he says, that key songs from Nux Vomica have been belting out in strange places during the similarly fraught and fearful Trump era.

“Songs like the title track, Nux Vomica, have been played through big speakers at rallies and riots, and I guess that’s because the music has that sort of spirit in it. They’re songs that still have something to say in the present moment.”

The live shows will be special, he reckons, partly because Liam’s back in the band for this tour, but also because several of the Nux songs have never been played live before.

“Songs like Not Yet and Jesus For The Jugular have been performed at every show since that album came out. Others we’re going to have to learn again in rehearsal. But one fascinating part of being a band is how your music mutates, and songs that meant one thing when you wrote them become something else entirely.”

Brand new songs are pouring out, too, just quietly, a welcome benefit of the longest period of re-engagement with New Zealand that Andrews has had in his adult life.

“Honestly, I just feel so grateful to be here. I got signed when I was 17 and was on tour pretty much ever since, so the main change for me, even before Covid hit, has been to be here in a more settled way, with time to work on songs, rather than just being constantly hunched over in the back of vans.”

The Veils have never been a band that made things easy for themselves. They would sometimes book 26 shows in 27 days, travelling huge distances between. At one point they moved to Oklahoma because it was more central for touring America.

“We would drive 30 hours, play a show, then drive 30 hours back, which is fine when you’re young and drunk, but as you get older, you want to find more time for other things. I was really sick of that cycle: make a record in London, tour it, make a record again, with huge time pressures on those various steps. So being able to be here and writing every day has been very liberating.”

Besides writing, have any other things rushed in to fill the vacuum?

“Do you mean, like … hobbies?” Andrews says, with a faint whiff of disdain. “I’m not really a hobby person. My girlfriend has taught me that the great long walk can cure pretty much anything, so I’ve been doing more of that. I also picked up a few university papers last year. Art history, politics, some law and history. I never went to university before, just straight from high school to the band, so it’s been nice to try and expand my cloistered little mind.”

But mainly, he wakes up, works, sleeps. Rinse and repeat.

“I feel a sort of background anxiety if I’m not at least thinking about writing something or making something. I don’t know why, because in general I’m not a super-motivated person, yet here I am, spending huge chunks of my life tinkering in rooms, moving words around, then a much smaller amount of time on stage, hauling those songs off to some strange new places.”

His old school-mates Liam and Sophia. Producer Nick Launay. Former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler. Run The Jewels rapper/producer El-P. Film-maker David Lynch.

Andrews is quick to acknowledge his debt to a long list of “cool collaborators” who have worked alongside him down the years, many of whom he met “quite by chance” before forging a creative connection that allowed him to try new things.

The hook-up with El-P, for 2016 Veils’ album Total Depravity, was particularly telling. Here’s Finn Andrews, whose principal selling point is that gorgeous voice, working with a guy who wanted to ugly up that asset, convincing Andrews to bark his lyrics into a crappy little laptop microphone before laying them over a churn of bass detonations and rusty-sounding samples.

It felt like self-sabotage; a wilful veer off a straight road to glory.

“Yes, that kind of thing has probably been detrimental, it’s true. We’ve confused people a lot over the years. If I’m talking to a taxi driver and they say ask what my band’s like, I have to give them some fairly major direction in case they listen to the wrong album and it bears no relation to the things I’ve been talking to them about. But even so, it feels good to keep stirring the pot. Like, working with El-P brought this f...ing weird new energy to the songs, in a way I never would have thought of in a million years.”

As a disciple of Cave, Cohen, Cash, et al, Andrews frequently co-opts religious imagery for its symbolic weight and likes to grapple with The Big Themes. You know, life and death and guilt and love. God and the Devil, obvs. Sex, jealousy, greed and lust. You will even find some tongue-in-cheek Advice for Young Mothers to Be.

He splashes the paint around, then nudges his bold expressionist creations out into the public gaze, at which point these songs affect people in very different ways, depending on which personal experiences they’re bringing to the encounter.

Andrews is fascinated to hear about a journalist mate of mine who went to see him play in Wellington’s Old Saint Paul’s in 2019, a week after the Christchurch mosque attacks.

Unable to stop thinking about that day of horror, she was emotionally ambushed by Andrews’ broken ballads as they rang out around that magnificent building, a gothic revival cathedral with soaring wooden arches that make you feel as if you’re under the hull of an upturned ship.

There was a string section that night. The beauty of the arrangement, combined with her leaden mood conspired to leave her openly weeping in the pews.

“Oh, please apologise to her!” says Andrews, his sincerity tinged with mock-horror. “It can be quite something when music has such a visceral effect. I never thought I’d end up in the business of making other people cry, but I’ll take it.”

The Veils Nux Vomica – Live in Concert tour dates