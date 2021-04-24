Six60 at Auckland's Eden Park: Set times, weather, road closures and livestream details

Six60 will provide a sellout show for Eden Park’s musical debut this Saturday – and for those who can’t make it, the gig will be livestreamed online.

Gates will open at 4pm and seven hours of live music will follow, with Six60 joined by fellow homegrown acts Sir Dave Dobbyn, Drax Project, Troy Kingi, Jess B and Maimoa.

The band will be the very first musical act to play at the Auckland stadium, after it was announced earlier this year that concerts are now able to be hosted following a lengthy public hearing battle.

The band is set to play to a record-breaking 50,000-strong crowd, as well as a live audience in the Pacific Islands. Online viewers can pay $20 to watch the gig via a livestream that can be viewed here.

For those attending the show in Auckland, everything worth knowing about the big day is detailed below.

Chris McKeen/Stuff This Saturday will see Auckland’s iconic Eden Park Stadium play host to its first-ever musical event.

How to get there

Public transport is recommended as there will be no parking at Eden Park available for those who don’t have a relevant parking permit, and off-street parking is unavailable.

Those who are dropping off friends can consult the traffic management map for road closures.

Trains and regular and special event buses to and from Eden Park are free for anyone who holds a concert ticket.

Keep in mind there is a post-concert train line split: Trains heading towards Swanson will leave from Morningside Station only.

Trains heading to Britomart will leave from Kingsland Station, and from Britomart you can connect to the Southern and Eastern Lines, while trains will leave every 10-15 minutes from Kingsland and Morningside Stations.

Rideshares are available from Bellwood Ave, Morningside Drive and New North Rd, and can be found at this location map.

Six60 will perform to the 50,000 capacity stadium to kick off their Six60 Saturdays tour.

Set times

At 4pm the gates will open.

Nine-strong music collective Maimoa will begin the concert at 4.30pm before rapper JessB takes to the stage at 4.55pm.

Troy Kingi & The Clutch will bring their smooth soulful vocals at 5.35pm to set the mood for Sir Dave Dobbyn, who will perform from 6.20pm.

Six60’s loyal support act Drax Project will prep the crowd for the main event from 7.20pm before Six60 themselves kick off their long awaited performance at 8.30pm.

The concert will end at 10.30pm.

Weather

It looks set to be an overcast weekend for Eden Park’s first musical endeavour, with the occasional scattering of rain.

Hope for the best, but take a poncho to be on the safe side.

Food and drink

A range of food options will be available, including food trucks offerings and classic Eden Park fare suitable for vegetarians and vegans.

The event is also fully licensed, with a range of both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options available.

Banned items

As with all large stadium events a number of items will not be permitted, including cans or glass bottles, bags larger than 450mmx 300mm x 300mm, drink bottles over one litre, professional cameras or recording devices, alcohol, umbrellas, commercially produced food, weapons, fireworks, laser pointers, and illicit drugs.

Eden Park is also a vape- and smoke-free environment.

All concert-goers will be checked and bag-checked prior to the concert.

Tom Lee/Stuff Drax Project are one of a number of Kiwi musical acts who will prep the stage for the main event.

Accessibility and mobility parking

Wheelchair access to the venue is available at Gate C, between sections 402 and 411, Gate E between Sections 319 and 325 and Gate Q, General Admission.

There is no viewing platform on the field for accessibility patrons.

Mobility parking for those displaying a valid mobility permit will be in Cricket Ave.

Access to the area will be off Dominion Rd into Walters Rd and then left into Cricket Ave. The area is a first-come, first-served basis and spaces are not reserved.

Event organisers advise all those who do not have a current mobility permit to phone Eden Park on (09) 815 5551 during business hours.