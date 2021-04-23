Why the 'Six60 sucks' discourse needs to stop

OPINION: He had a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other.

Sitting on a couch in an office above his Kingsland bar, Six60's bassist Chris Mac took a sharp intake of breath when he heard my question.

I'd asked him about the band's critics, the negativity that seemed to surround Six60 from their origins as a covers band operating out of a Dunedin flat, and the early reviews, the ones that dismissed the group as "BBQ reggae".

Mac remembered. He could quote the reviews back to me. He shook his head. He called them "racist".

Six60 will become the first band to stage a concert at Eden Park on Saturday.

"There are a lot of things you could say about us and you'd be right," he replied. "We're not perfect. [But] the things they were saying were incorrect. They were completely missing the mark."

That topic - haters gonna hate - was a large part of the group's excellently raw November documentary, Till the Lights Go Out.

I wanted to know how those haters affected them - and Six60's answer surprised me.

Instead of letting the critics get them down, or attempting to block their comments out, they used them to propel the band forward.

"[We] said, 'Look we're not going to get better for anyone else, we're getting better for us, so I guess, thanks to the overly harsh critics, it seems to have done a good job," Mac told me.

His bandmate, the frontman and singer Matiu Walters, agreed. "To have people rally against us, it really only makes us stronger."

This weekend, that attitude will take Six60 to the peak of their powers.

The group has become an unstoppable juggernaut, a musical freight train that shows no sign of slowing down.

Right now, Walters, Mac, drummer Eli Paewai, guitarist Ji Fraser and keyboardist Marlon Gerbes have four songs in New Zealand's top 40 singles charts, and three albums and an EP in the top 20 album charts.

"To have people rally against us, it really only makes us stronger," said singer Matiu Walters (centre).

Their songs dominate radio playlists and streaming services.

They've just performed six sold out shows around the country to 125,000 people as part of their Saturdays tour, nabbing them a Pollstar award and the Covid-affected title of "the largest stadium act in the world".

This weekend, they'll become the first band ever to stage a concert at Eden Park after a fraught campaign to open the sporting venue up to gigs.

All that comes after Six60 sold out Western Springs Stadium two years in a row, becoming the first New Zealand band to headline a concert of that size.

You'd think all of this would be something to celebrate.

Take a look at the feedback, log on to Twitter and Facebook, and you'll struggle to find praise.

The first thing I read after the group's Eden Park concert was announced was a spiteful comment on the band's abilities, followed by another about the group's fanbase.

It happens all the time. No matter whether the headline about Six60 is good or bad, it seems like an excuse for a pile-on.

The rhetoric, the negativity, the debate, is always the same. And it's getting boring.

I've started muting those that do it, because the discourse always seems to forget one key thing.

Here's my argument: you don't have to be a fan to appreciate what Six60 has done for the industry. No other band has done as much to make New Zealand music rise up.

Yes, truly.

Was anyone else going to sit through mind-numbing resource consent hearings at the Auckland Town Hall to battle the Eden Park Neighbours' Association and allow Eden Park to host concerts?

Members of Six60 listen to former prime minister Helen Clark makes her presentation to a planning hearing over Eden Park's bid to have the right to stage up to six concerts a year.

The venue was struggling, receiving a $63 million Auckland Council bailout in 2019 and suffering Covid-19 crowd downturns.

It had attempted to turn things around by offering unusual things like glamping vacations, a mini-golf course and a ziplining experience.

Six60's groundbreaking gig is already making waves. With the ground open to six concerts a year, there are rumours of all kinds of other acts being lined up to perform at Eden Park, including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand and Paul McCartney.

Thanks to Saturday night's performance, Eden Park's future seems secure. Hopefully the glamping will disappear and, one day soon, your favourite band might play there too.

That's a good thing.

Who else is putting artists like JessB, Troy Kingi and Maimoa on a giant stage, giving them a chance to perform in front of 50,000 people?

Six60 is granting them that exposure and experience this Saturday night, showing just how far they've lifted the ceiling for New Zealand acts.

That's another good thing.

At last year's Aotearoa Music Awards, Six60 opened the ceremony with Kia Mau Ki Tō Ūkaipōa, the te reo Maori version of Don't Forget Your Roots, supported by a full kapa haka group.

Six60 really aren't going anywhere.

It was a stunning way to open the show, and, thanks also to artists like Stan Walker, Benee and Drax Project, the usage of te reo in songs is going from strength to strength.

That's a very good thing.

Is anyone else live-streaming their packed Kiwi concerts to the Pacific Islands?

This weekend, Six60 will do exactly that at a time when Fiji has gone back into a Covid-19-related lockdown. Also suffering the collapse of their tourism industry, the islands really need this dose of positivity.

Pretty cool eh?

If you hate Six60, you hate all of this. And hating those things is just silly.

Because it's not like Six60 is going anywhere.

As Mac and Walters told me, any hate aimed their way is just making them stronger.

So if your spiteful tweet or negative Facebook comment is making them bigger, really, what is the point?