Six60 at Eden Park: A moment in history that's been '118 years in the making'

Six acts, 50,000 audience members, one landmark stadium.

Eden Park’s music debut, possibly the largest live show the world has seen since the Covid-19 pandemic began, is one that will forever be cemented in New Zealand’s history books.

It’s been an arduous years-long battle to allow concerts to be held at the stadium, but the saga’s end will be a joyous one. It will see Six60 christen the hallowed sporting ground with their final Six60 Saturday show, simultaneously closing their country-wide tour and cutting the Eden Park ribbon in one fell swoop.

They will be joined by a plethora of homegrown acts, including Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi, Sir Dave Dobbyn and Drax Project.

READ MORE:

* Free Six60 tickets for councillors ruffle feathers

* Six60 at Eden Park: Drax Project, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Troy Kingi join the bill

* Auckland's Eden Park ‘confident’ it will host six concerts in 2022



When the news broke this January that the reputed Auckland stadium could finally host live shows – up to six concerts a year – it was music to the ears of many nearby residents, Eden Park staff, and one very determined boy band.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The band members of Six60 have been an active voice in getting concerts at Eden Park over the line.

All had been an active voice in getting concerts over the line ever since the stadium announced it would submit its application to stage live concerts in December 2019. But Six60’s attendance at hearings on the matter and championing of the cause publicly no doubt helped tipped the scales.

Frontman Matiu Walters told Stuff earlier this year he was “stoked” at the result and the concert was to be “a great reward”.

“It’s no secret that Six60 have wanted to play Eden Park for some time now,” he said.

For Eden Park CEO Nick Sautner, that “some time” errs on decades. In many ways, he says, the victory has been “118 years in the making”.

Established in 1903, Eden Park is a stadium already steeped in history. It was created as the grounds for the Kingsland Cricket Club, but it wasn’t until 1913, when rugby arrived, that it began to occupy a more exalted plane.

Throughout that time the iconic site has represented power and triumph. It has witnessed some impressive moments – such as the All Blacks' first win against the Springboks in 1956 and the Dalai Lama’s visit in 2002 – but never has it had live music reverberate through its stands to a 50,000-strong crowd.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Six60, alongside Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi, Sir Dave Dobbyn and Drax Project, will provide entertainment for the stadium's musical debut.

Sautner, “delighted” the stadium can now achieve its full potential, explained that, for him, there were never any doubts music would one day play there.

“It’s the will of the people,” he says.

The will of the people it certainly was: A survey conducted in March 2020 by the Eden Park Residents Association (EPRA) showed how an overwhelming 95% of local residents supported Eden Park's application, for six concerts to be held at the park each year. From the 3100 submissions the hearing attracted in November last year, 2966 were in favour.

“Most of the residents I’ve spoken to have been really, really supportive of concerts and the upcoming event,” said Shona Tagg, spokesperson for the EPRA.

“They are excited that this is happening in their backyard.”

Describing the upcoming event as being “positive” for Auckland, Tagg says how it will not only be beneficial for the residents, but for the surrounding businesses.

Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images Eden Park has witnessed some impressive moments throughout its time, from nail-biting sports games to visits from iconic figures.

The throngs of people that descend upon the stadium are likely to funnel money into the nearby hotels, B&Bs, taxi companies, bars and restaurants – all of which were starved each time Auckland was plunged into a Covid-19 lockdown.

For some businesses, the green light for concerts at Eden Park is a modest gain, for others it’s a lifeline.

Claire Baxter-Cardy, is the manager of The Fringe District, a community group that spans the Morningside, Kingsland and Eden Park areas. She says the granting of Eden Park gigs will “provide enormous benefit” for Auckland, and “massive amounts of happiness, positivity and cash flow” to the hospitality sector.

“With other stadiums you walk out after a concert and straight into an industrial area with nothing to offer,” she explained, “but Eden Park’s advantage is that the crowds will burst out into a bustling inner-city with lots of places to eat and drink.”

Supplied Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner is “delighted” that Eden Park can now achieve its full potential.

The owners of those local businesses are equally quick to praise the decision.

Steve Gillett, owner of sports bar and prime post-game destination The Kingslander, said sports games often result in turnover growing threefold for the business, with concerts expected to rake in more.

“This could be a record year for us, this is a hallmark,” he said.

After being shut for so long last year, Gillett had been chewing over the possibility of officially closing the business for good, but concerts at Eden Park are “the light at the end of the tunnel”.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images The stadium can hold up to 50,000 audience members, making it the largest in the country.

The same goes for Gail Hunter, who owns Papa’s Italian Eatery, opposite the stadium. She says she was struggling to stay positive after a Covid-plagued year, but now, the future is looking more certain.

“It’s definitely exciting, and it’s taken a bit of weight off me and others in the area,” she said.

This extends to far beyond just the hospitality realm, with businesses across a range of sectors likely to benefit.

Saturday’s event alone demonstrates how concerts will provide a much-needed lift in all areas – according to Sautner, more than 3,500 people have been hired for security, traffic management, concert, catering, cleaning and operational staff.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images With so many people descending on the area for the concert, the takings of local businesses are expected to flourish.

It’s expected that local business will benefit further when celebrated international acts headline the stadium in future, and concertgoers from around the country flock to Auckland.

Brent Eccles, president of the New Zealand Promoters' Association behind Saturday’s event, promises that procuring international talent in the near future is “a conversation that’s on the cards”.

Meanwhile, Sautner says he has already been “overwhelmed with requests” from local and international promoters wishing to book the venue when tours resume around the world.

The plus side of international acts being unable to permeate New Zealand’s closed borders with ease is that smaller, local musicians and bands have a better shot at making the bill at Eden Park – a goal that for so many has only ever been little more than a pipe dream.

Troy Kingi, who will be prepping the stage for Six60 with his band The Clutch, says he never imagined he would be on stage at Auckland’s Eden Park, playing to 50,000 people.

Saturday’s crowd will be the biggest he’s ever performed to, but it’s the historic nature of the event that makes it more of a “momentous occasion” for him.

“It’s definitely an honour to be a part of history. It’s massive being able to perform there, on hallowed ground. It will be awesome to see it filled up with people.”

Tom Lee/Stuff Shaan Singh of Drax Project described Saturday’s event as one that’s likely to bring a “special feeling” to all those in attendance.

Much like a sports game, Kingi says the concert is likely to bring that same indescribable feeling shared by thousands of people gunning for the same team, only this time with 50,000 people singing the same songs and “rooting for the same artists”, he says.

Shaan Singh, lead singer of Drax Project, also touched upon the “special feeling” fans experience at Eden Park events, one that’s only due to be exacerbated by Saturday's show.

“This show is more than just a standard, big stadium gig,” he said.

“The audience will feel as though they are part of something monumental.”

Describing how New Zealanders are “really proud of our own accomplishments” he said it was only fitting that Kiwi favourites Six60 were headlining the first gig.

The crowd will celebrate the band, much like they celebrate the All Blacks, and Eden Park will truly be home to those of “local legend status”.

Whether a fan of the line-up or not, it’s inarguable that Saturday’s event has a particular allure that is absent with most other concerts.

Those in attendance will be able to tell stories of how they attended the first ever concert at the country’s largest stadium, in the middle of a pandemic.

Tugg will be taking her children, both aged under 10 – not because they are Six60 devotees, but because she wants them to be part of a moment that will be talked about for years to come.

“It will be their first concert ever, and I want them to know they were part of history, and they witnessed something that they will look back on from years to come,” she said.

The consensus among those who have purchased tickets appears to be this: Yes, the music will be good, the event will be entertaining and the crowd will be electric, but it is the offer of experiencing a moment where history is made that is the most attractive of all.