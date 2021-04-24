Six60 at Eden Park: 50,000 fans flock to Auckland stadium for inaugural concert

It was the closing of the Six60 Saturdays country-wide tour, and the beginning of a new era for Eden Park.

For the first time ever, on Saturday evening live music thundered from Auckland's Eden Park stadium.

It reverberated through the stands, usually piled with jersey-clad sports fans, this time brimming with lyric-chanting concert-goers.

RICKY WILSON Eden Park was jam-packed with fans for the gig.

The crowd of 50,000 descended on Eden Park to see Maimoa, Jess B, Troy Kingi, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Drax Project and Six60 christen the stage for the stadium’s music debut.

It was the closing of the Six60 Saturdays country-wide tour, and the beginning of a new era for the hallowed ground.

READ MORE:

* Why the 'Six60 sucks' discourse needs to stop

* Six60 at Auckland's Eden Park: Set times, weather, road closures and livestream details

* Six60 at Eden Park: Drax Project, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Troy Kingi join the bill



The concert had been a long time coming for the stadium, and for Six60 themselves, who had publicly championed the right to grant the park concerts ever since the idea was first proposed back in 2019.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The concert had been a long time coming for the stadium, and for Six60 themselves.

Throughout the show Walters provided between-songs patter on the gravity of the concert, touching on the long-drawn-out battle.

“What’s up Eden Park,” he had yelled to the crowd after the band’s introductory two songs, which included an especially powerful rendition of Don't Forget Your Roots.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Despite the rain, nothing could put a damper on fans’ enthusiasm for the gig.

RICKY WILSON Six60 has finally made it to Eden Park.

“You don’t know how long we’ve been waiting to say that. We finally made it!”

And yet, regardless of their loyalty to the cause, the revered quintet would have always been top contenders for the sought-after slot.

RICKY WILSON The gig heralded the beginning of a new era for Eden Park.

With their catchy lyrics, palatable tunes and wholesome and unassuming stage presence, Saturday was proof of how they were made to order for an event of this scale.

The supporting acts were much in the same vein. Many who listen to commercial pop radio will be aware of Drax Project’s earworm hits, while Sir Dave Dobbyn’s classic tracks appeal to Kiwis spanning all generations.

RICKY WILSON Kiwis showed up in force to support the homegrown gig, with acts like Drax Project making it a night to remember.

Fittingly, the crowd seemed to double when Dobbyn performed Slice Of Heaven; it may have been because they were closer to Six60’s slot, but it seemed symbolic of Kiwis’ steadfast love for national classics. Play the homegrown treasures, and the crowd will grow.

Prior to the main event a sprinkling of more incongruous acts galvanised the crowd to step out of the comfort zone of radio-friendly pop.

RICKY WILSON Six60: “We finally made it!”

RICKY WILSON Tens of thousands of fans flocked to the stadium for the gig.

JessB brought her contemporary rap while Troy Kingi warmed up the crowd with his alternative funk sound.

The inclusions on the bill offered a glimpse of what may lie in Eden Park’s future: A wide-ranging selection of musical talent.

While the stage will always need the big guns to amass the 50,000 strong crowds, it’s nice knowing that smaller slots can be dished out to up-and-comers and alternative artists just as much as crowd-pleasing pop bands and Kiwi music stalwarts.