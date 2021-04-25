Six60's first Eden Park gig may have been watched by millions

50,000 people filled Eden Park on Friday night, and millions more tuned in around the world.

It is estimated millions of people around the world tuned in to the live-stream of last night's history-making Six60 concert at Eden Park.

In Auckland, 50,000 people flocked to the sold-out concert to hear Six60 live, along with performances by Jess B, Dave Dobbyn, Troy Kingi, Maimoa and Drax Project.

It was the first time ever a New Zealand group had headlined a concert at the venue.

Eden Park chief executive officer Nick Sautner said concerts held there provide a much-needed lift to the economy.

In January, Eden Park was granted permission to stage up to six concerts a year without having to gain resource consent for each, despite strong opposition by nearby residents.

The concert was also the first to be broadcast live to 11 Pacific Island countries through Pasifika TV, which is the flagship of a media initiative funded by the New Zealand government.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Six60 to play Eden Park.

The show was then screened via 19 broadcasters in Pacific Island countries, as well as the Veeps online live music site.

Pasifika TV is part of Pacific Cooperation Broadcasting, and chief executive Natasha Meleisia said the event was an exciting first.

"Te Moana-nui-a-kiwa [the Pacific Ocean] is what bonds Aotearoa and the Pacific, so it is quite fitting that this historic occasion for Six60 at Eden Park, is also met with an historic first for broadcasting a concert live from Tāmaki Makaurau into the Pacific.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Fans watch Drax Project perform at Eden Park on Saturday night.

"Six60 have been great to work with, and their embedded values of culture, language and whānau resonate well with Pasifika... Six60's kind gesture to share their concert with more than 10.5 million people across 11 Pacific Islands- makes them natural ambassadors of music for Aotearoa," she said.

Eden Park has also been a venue discussed as a possible mass vaccination site for the Covid-19 jab.

