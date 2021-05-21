NZ On Air apologises for not supporting Thomas Oliver assault victim

Thomas Oliver has stepped away from music after admitting the assault.

Government arts funding body New Zealand On Air (NZOA) has admitted it failed to properly support a staff member who was assaulted by a well-known musician.

It has now apologised to the victim of the assault by musician Thomas Oliver.

“NZ On Air became aware of an assault by a male musician on a female staff member shortly after it took place in 2017,” a statement from NZOA read.

“At the time, we believed we were responding appropriately but we now understand we should have done more to support our staff member.”

The statement continued: “As an organisation that is working hard to support and encourage more women into the music industry we realise our response at the time did not live up to what we would now expect, and have reached out to our former staff member to offer a sincere apology. We now have clearer processes in place to respond to such incidents.”

Oliver, the 2016 APRA Silver Scroll winner who has received tens of thousands in NZOA funding, this week announced he was stepping back from his successful music career after the assault complaint was aired.

He used a statement on Facebook to admit the incident, which happened after the 2017 New Zealand Music Awards. When the victim – known anonymously as “Jamie” – tried to leave the awards after-party at a bar in downtown Auckland, Oliver grasped her throat after she had earlier declined his request to kiss her.

NZOA granted Oliver over $60,000 worth of funding between 2009 and 2017.

In 2019 the body went on to grant him another $8000 for his single Coffee, despite knowing about the assault.

Oliver had claimed in his Facebook post that he was “black-out drunk” at the time of the assault on Jamie and didn’t remember the incident, saying his understanding of it was based entirely on what Jamie, and another friend who had been present, had told him.

He subsequently published another statement, saying he realised on reflection that he hasn’t “owned my actions with the deep and sincere accountability that I intended to” and that he had “convinced myself that I had made a mistake whilst drunk”.

He announced he was stepping away from the music industry to concentrate on “bettering myself”.

Jamie met Oliver nine years before the assault, when she was 16. Oliver, a decade her senior, was her tutor at music camp.