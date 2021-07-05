Lorde's Solar Power tour: Havelock North snaps up tickets in a minute

Tickets for Lorde’s 2022 tour went on sale at midday, but were snapped up by 12:01pm for her Havelock North concert.

Most of the Grammy-winning singer’s other New Zealand concerts also sold out, within an hour. At 1pm, Fronter Touring confirmed tickets for her Lower Hutt and Nelson concerts were also gone.

Initial prices on Monday were upwards of $90 per ticket.

The February tour was to follow the release of her third album, Solar Power, which was due for release on August 20.

As of 1pm, tickets remained available for her Auckland and New Plymouth performances. There were also tickets on sale for Christchurch’s Electric Avenue festival, where she was the headline act.

Electric Avenue, on February 26, would be her first performance following the release of Solar Power. She would then head north, with more outdoor shows across the country and then the world.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Lorde will tour New Zealand in February and March.

General release tickets went on sale at midday Monday. By 12:15pm, tickets were available for all shows apart from the Havelock North concert at Black Barn Vineyards.

Scalpers were among those eager to grab tickets for her highly-anticipated tour. The website Viagogo had tickets for the Havelock North concert listed for no less than $176 each – an $80 mark up on the original sale price.

The promoter behind Lorde’s New Zealand tour, Brent Eccles warned fans not to purchase tickets from Viagogo.

He said there was no way to guarantee whether “tickets” sold via Viagogo would get them into the shows.

“Chances are you won’t be able to get in. You’ll have to buy another ticket and if it’s sold out, well, look at the situation that you’re in,” he said.

Stuff asked Frontier Touring and Eccles Entertainment if there would be more shows announced, especially for Havelock North – which sold out in just one minute.

On Monday, extra shows were announced for Melbourne and Sydney due to demand. It was unclear if the same would happen for towns such as Havelock North.

supplied Music promoter Brent Eccles says Viagogo is “just a scam”.

The 2022 tour, for her yet to be released album, Solar Power, was set to collide with summer. In interviews and emails, the singer has discussed how summer inspired her forthcoming album.

She timed the release of its first single, the title track Solar Power, for the Northern Hemisphere’s summer and announced the tour on their summer solstice.

Solar Power was Lorde’s first release of new music since her second album, Melodrama, came out in 2017.

Lorde’s New Zealand tour:

February 26 - Electric Avenue, Christchurch

February 27 - Neudorf Vineyards, Upper Moutere

March 1 - Days Bay, Lower Hutt

March 2 - Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North

March 4 - TSB Bowl Of Brooklands, New Plymouth

March 5 - Outer Fields at Western Springs, Auckland