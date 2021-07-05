Simple Minds and Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark cancel their NZ tour

The Simple Minds tour will not go ahead.

Simple Minds had tried to keep their tour alive, but maybe it would have been better to forget about it.

The legends of the 80s pop music scene had initially announced a tour for December 2020, teaming up with Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark to perform 40 years of hits.

That tour was delayed to December 2021, but on Monday the bands and Frontier Touring confirmed the shows would not go ahead.

In a statement, they said ticket holders would receive automatic refunds.

They had planned to play in Christchurch, Wellington and at Auckland’s Villa Maria Winery.

It would have been the first time in more than 30 years that Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) last played in New Zealand.

In a statement posted to social media, Simple Minds said the tour was cancelled due to continued uncertainty and travel restrictions from the pandemic.

Tickets for the cancelled shows had cost around $120 each.

Fans said they were “devastated” and “spewing” when Simple Minds announced the tour was cancelled. Many on social media posted to ask if the band would ever perform in Australia or New Zealand again.

Simple Minds last performed in New Zealand in 2017. Proudly 80s, Stuff’s critic said the band successfully brought back retro pop bangers for old fans and concertgoers younger than their music.

The band is currently made up of frontman Jim Kerr​, guitarist Charlie Burchill​ and newcomers, Ged Grimes, Sarah Brown​, Gordy Boudie​ and Cherisse Osei​. Kerr and Burchill are both 61 years old.