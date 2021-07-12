Fat Freddy's Drop announce surprise new album, recorded in the bush

Last year, Fat Freddy’s Drop released an album, Lock-In, recorded live at the Michael Fowler Centre with no audience present.

Their next, Wairunga​, due for digital release on August 20, is another audience-free live album, this one recorded in the bush at Wairunga in Hawke’s Bay.

The seven-piece taped the five new tracks and two re-recorded classics – Bones and Wairunga Blues –in a single session, and said the “wild weather elements” played an important role in the creative process.

Supplied Fat Freddy's Drop have announced a new album coming on August 20, to be followed by a six-date tour.

“We were definitely at the mercy of the elements there and the elements let us get away with it”, said trumpeter Toby Laing​, aka Tony Chang​, who has played in Fat Freddy’s Drop since its inception in 1999.

The session was also recorded on video for a concert film, that can be streamed for free by appointment on July 31 and August 1.

Fat Freddy’s Drop will also head out on a six-date tour to support the album, kicking off in Christchurch on September 10 and taking in Dunedin, Nelson, Wellington, and Auckland, before finishing up in Hamilton on September 25.

They will be supported by Harper Finn in Christchurch and Dunedin, Deva Mahal in Nelson and Wellington, and Rubi Du in Auckland and Hamilton.

Wairunga, above Waimarama Beach, has long been an important place to Fat Freddy’s Drop, inspiring the afore-mentioned track and serving as a home-away-from-home for the Wellington-based group (although saxophonist Scott Towers​, aka Chopper Reedz​, now lives nearby).

While the original songs on the new album were written at Fat Freddy’s Bays Studio in Wellington during a period when they should have been touring internationally, Wairunga was “the right place to perform and record,” said Laing.

A limited vinyl release will follow Wairunga’s digital drop. Tour tickets go on sale on Monday, July 19.