Covid-19 briefing – the musical, completes singer's lockdown video trilogy

A still from Ben Thomas' first lockdown video, a performance of I Got You Babe by Sonny and Cher, from April 2020

The man behind a trilogy of homemade lockdown music videos has paid homage to the 1pm Covid-19 briefing in his latest cover.

“I knew this was the next logical one in the trilogy, but I was kind of dreading it,” Ben Thomas, of Dunedin, said after uploading this third – and potentially last – lockdown video.

‘’It was something I thought of last time we were in lockdown. But as you can see the production has gone up a level.’’

Thomas, 27, utilised his background in graphic and theatrical design to do a mock-up of the 1pm briefing, usually fronted by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Recording, videoing and production took about eight hours, and the only reason the final product was made public is because of the other person in his bubble – his proud mum.

'’Otherwise it would have been locked down.’’

While the videos aren’t really parodies, Thomas chose the songs to illustrate the current situation in lockdown.

That included singing to Queen and David Bowie's, Under Pressure, with Thomas posting: '’Extended lockdown got you down? Are you feeling ... under pressure?’

‘’Let's be honest, it's not really a Level 4 lockdown if I don't post an extremely weird video of me singing to myself.’’

Thomas had contemplated doing another video to Chris Hipkins’ use of '’spreading your legs'’, but decided three videos was probably enough.

‘’I think that might be taking it a wee bit too far.’’

His first lockdown video, which was uploaded to his Facebook page in April 2020, was Sonny and Cher’s I You Babe.

Blair Hughson/Supplied Ben Thomas, of Dunedin, has created three music videos during lockdown.

'’This is an important Covid-19 announcement,'' Thomas wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’If the lockdown has you feeling down, just remember there’s always someone there for you.'’

That video remained his favourite, which was '’the gag in its purest form’’.

His second video, uploaded a week later, was a homage to The Proclaimers 500 Miles – a reference to the relaxing of alert levels.

Thomas told Stuff he fell in love with performing from a young age, and performed in numerous musicals around Dunedin, most recently Les Miserables, and behind the scenes work in the musical, That Bloody Woman.

‘’I’m not very good at sitting still either, I quite like filling-in my spare time with things like this.’’

He conceded the video had spiralled out of control, and he may call it quits.

‘'I think the trilogy is complete.

'’To be honest I might need to settle down and find a normal lockdown hobby.'’