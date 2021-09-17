New waiata video honours te reo revolutionaries

Former Katchafire member Hani Totorewa says his new waiata Kōkiri “is for those who fought for the Māori language to be recognised”.

A new video for a waiata by former Katchafire member Hāni Totorewa honours the spirit of those who fought for the recognition of te reo Māori as an official language of Aotearoa.

First released in May, Kōkiri was composed and sung by Totorewa – also known as Hāni Dread – with the new accompanying video, directed by Chris Graham, released to celebrate Māori Language Week.

It also marks the 49th anniversary of the march and the delivery to Parliament of the Māori language petition on September 14, 1972, which contained over 30,000 signatures and helped to start the revitalisation of te reo, before it was eventually made an official language in 1987.

“Kōkiri was created to educate the public about the strengths of those activists and their struggle to make te reo Māori natural,” said Totorewa.

“It started in ‘72, and it took all that time for it to be formally recognised.”

Both the waiata and video acknowledge the struggle Māori endured, at a time when they were often reprimanded for speaking te reo. They also celebrate the accomplishments of those who fought for the language to be officially recognised, to allow new generations to grow up in a country where te reo was accepted and embraced.

Professor Tom Roa, who was in his early 20s when he joined the march to parliament to deliver the petition, says the waiata and video both accurately depict the spirit of the day.

“I was there when the petition was submitted in 1972, and to me, Hani’s song captured the scene of that day,” said Roa, who is visible in a photo of the group performing a haka upon their arrival at the Beehive in Wellington.

“All I have in my memory is going up the steps of Parliament. I was just focused on supporting the kaumatua who was leading us at the front.”

Consisting of two parts, the waiata opens with heavy reggae, and a sombre tone, as the video shows black and white archive footage and stills from the day of the march. The mood of the song lifts, with a more upbeat 70s soul and funk sound emerging, as the video turns into a collection of colour shots of Kiwis of all ethnicities singing and dancing, celebrating the legacy of those who delivered the petition, and the growth of te reo.

Featured in the video are members of Ngā Tamatoa, the Victoria University Reo Māori Society, and Te Huinga Rangatahi, groups that collected signatures and sent the petition back to MPs such as Matiu Rata, Phil Amos, Whetu Tirikatene-Sullivan and Duncan McIntyre.

Supplied Professor Tom Roa (front row, second from left) performs a haka on the steps of Parliament on September 14, 1972. The group delivered the Māori language petition containing over 30,000-signatures, before te reo Māori was eventually made an official language in 1987.

Roa (Waikato-Maniapoto), now 68, says Totorewa’s fluency in te reo - which allowed him to craft the lyrics in Maori - shows that those who campaigned for the acceptance of te reo have made a difference.

“In the 70s, the number of people that you could have a conversation in Māori with were becoming fewer and farther between. And that was part of the petition – to grow that awareness of te reo, grow that understanding of the reo,” said Roa.

“So Hāni’s song captures that really well, from the first line where he celebrates the date of the petition. He also sings of times and events that I personally lived – not just the petition, but also the move from papa kāinga (home, communal Māori land) into the towns and cities, and the change of lifestyle leading to the loss of the language.”

Growing up in Otorohanga, Roa was able to speak te reo from a young age but stopped using Māori once he began school, when he realised it was widely frowned upon. He would not pick the language up again until he finished school and attended Victoria University.

“I don’t remember being told off for speaking Māori, but there was certainly ‘a look’. And the other kids at school, if I said something in Māori to a cousin, or sibling, they’d say unkind things. As kids do - just childish behaviours.

Supplied Professor Tom Roa says te reo has come a long way over the last 49 years, but worries that the language is still in danger.

“At secondary school when I wanted to enrol in a Māori class, we didn’t have one at the college, and I wasn’t allowed to enrol in a correspondence school Māori language class, so I learned French and Latin.”

In assessing how far te reo has come, Roa recalls how the likes of Naida Glavish challenged the system and her employer, when she won the right to say “kia ora” while working at the New Zealand Post Office.

In 1984, Glavish was a toll operator at the Post Office who dared to answer the phone using a Māori greeting. Her supervisor wasn't pleased with the "non-standard expression", and threatened her with dismissal.

Glavish sparked a national debate. Airline pilots started greeting passengers with "kia ora". People flooded the Post Office switchboards, insisting they only wanted to talk to the "kia ora lady".

Māori was made an official language three years later, prompting Glavish to reflect: "I fought the battle, but it was the country that won the war.”

Supplied Hāni Totorewa recorded Kōkiri together with friends and Wellington session musicians, at Newtown’s The Surgery studio in Wellington.

Te reo has made major progress in the years since, but Roa warns that it is still “in danger”.

“I hear te reo every morning when I listen to the radio or watch the television, 49 years ago that was unheard of,” he said.

“And I’m reminded of Naida Glavish being fired for using ‘kia ora’ on the telephone. Now everybody is doing it.

“So there’s been some major movement, but English still dominates so much of our lives that Māori is still in danger. It’s not yet the default language.

“And when we’re able to do that – just drop into Maori naturally in normal conversations, then that’s the time when Maori is normalised.

“So we are making huge inroads, but it is not a fast process. We’re getting there, but we’re not there yet.”