Marriage and a Christmas tangi: Stan Walker opens up on life, loss and his surprise wedding

Stan Walker’s most powerful influences come from his closest whānau. He tells Glenn McConnell about his surprise wedding, the death of his kuia – and how that inspired his new album.

On Christmas Day, 2020, Stan Walker was at a tangi.

He was among hundreds gathered at Rātana Pā. His nanny Taini, a kuia well into her 80s who he and hundreds of his whānau loved dearly, had died.

It was not unexpected. “She beat a lot of stuff when she should have died five years ago,” Walker says. Eventually, however, cancer did get its way. It’s the same culprit that has killed many of his whānau. He had it, too, for a while.

The singer’s whānau have an 80 per cent chance of getting stomach cancer, due to a rare hereditary mutation called CDH1.

READ MORE:

* A story about a photograph, love, and a lifelong te reo Māori journey

* Stan Walker releases new single Bigger with his nephew portraying a younger version of the singer

* Rātana offers support, special speaking rights, and a name for Jacinda Ardern's baby



He needed surgery and has made major lifestyle changes after getting the cancer himself. He thinks a late change to veganism helped his nan live far beyond her life expectancy. His uncles Tahi and Jamie got on “a health buzz” and brought her along for the ride, too.

“She was on a mean diet, eating kai that was from the earth. She went back to our old ways, eating for the māra kai”, he says.

The prevalence of stomach cancer in his whānau means very few kaumātua live into their 80s, like nanny Taini did.

“My nana, nanny Taini, tragically watched all her children, apart from my uncle, die due to our stomach cancer,” Walker says. “She is loved by so many.”

Nanny Taini wasn’t Walker’s biological grandmother, but she played an important role as kuia for many – especially as very few of her generation are left.

He says there are hundreds of people who looked up to nanny Taini. She was a pou of their whānau.

SUPPLIED Musician Stan Walker and his nan, Te Arohanui.

She taught the younger generations about whakapapa, tikanga, te reo and their history.

She was a woman of strong faith. Active in the Rātana Church, Walker remembers nanny Taini’s love of God.

“Her and my other nannies, of the old generation that have passed away, were big pou of our family, big pillars who loved God and the Lord. Everything they did was to ensure we know God and the teachings of their life. Her legacy is one of complete aroha,” he says.

“When she was on her deathbed, she was like, ‘he’s coming to get me soon. He’s coming to get me, oh he’s good. He’s coming to get me soon’. And she said, ‘don’t be sad, you’ve still got work to do’. You know, her legacy continues.”

It was at the hospice that Walker learnt nanny Taini hadn’t always been called Taini.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Rātana Church 25th commemoration celebrations. (Photo taken January, 2021)

While he remembers her as someone who had always been old, all of his life, at least, she was born Te Arohanui Nepia.

Last week, Walker released his new album. Titled Te Arohanui, it is the first he’s released entirely in te reo Māori.

Featuring some of his well-known hits translated into te reo, there’s also new music, including one particularly special song, written by his cousin Te Taepa Kameta.

The waiata is this album’s title track, Te Arohanui, and was written before his nan’s death last year.

The plan had been for the Rātana kapa haka rōpu to perform Te Arohanui at Te Matatini, the national kapa haka festival, but due to Covid-19 it was delayed to next year.

Te Arohanui “loved it”, Walker says. They performed it for her while she was ill. When she became too sick to leave home, church and whānau came to her with whakamoemiti, the Rātana worship service, going ahead each day in her own room.

“[My cousin] had written this song about her, her legacy and who she was. She was an OG, one of the first members of the Rātana Church youth movement and an OG for the choir. So I asked him, I said ‘would it be OK if I record this for my reo Māori album’,” Walker recalls.

“This was the first song I wanted on there. What better way to honour her and her legacy, and also te reo?

“She was an incredible woman who had seen a lot.”

These days, Walker lives not far from Rātana Pā with another important woman in his life, his partner Lou, who for little more than a month now, has taken his last name as his wife.

They got a house last year, living together with Lou’s son Te Puuwairua in Whanganui. By December they were engaged, and then they wed shortly before New Zealand entered lockdown in August.

The pair held a small backyard wedding, with just a few of their family and friends in attendance. Both of their parents were there, as well as some close friends and family.

It went ahead while travel from Australia was difficult, which is where a lot of Walker’s family, including his siblings, live.

But the quaint affair didn’t take away any of the magic of their day. Lou’s son walked her down the aisle. They took stunning photos down at the beach. There was music, whānau and kai. The couple shared some of those pictures with Sunday, showing Lou’s long white roimata earrings and Stan’s tattoos proudly on display.

She wore a modern white dress with a trailing, slim veil.

He wore a loose-fitting brown shirt, with a low cut to show his whale bone taonga. To match, he had burnt orange trousers and shark tooth earrings.

It was a surprise wedding, revealed to fans through a music video for another of Walker’s new songs, Matemateaone. He says the song is “about finding your place in the world”.

And he reckons he’s finally found his: “Lou is that, I am hers and she is mine. We are each other’s homes”.

Home. It is, at times, a difficult idea. One that can impact generations.

Growing up in Tauranga, his nan, Taini, lived near Maungatapu but had to leave when construction for the Tauranga Harbour Bridge desecrated urupā.

Walker recounts, “The government confiscated and quarried our land and when they were blowing up our hill the bones of our tūpuna were landing on top of the roofs of our family who were living up there, under the hill.

“My nan was there to experience that when she was young, and so koro Laddy moved her back to Rātana, to be near the church, because that was so tapu and still now it is weird. When we drive over Tauranga Harbour Bridge, we know this was built on the bones of our ancestors.”

Walker’s whakapapa stretches across Aotearoa. In Tauranga, he has whakapapa to Ngāi Te Rangi, which took action in the Waitangi Tribunal over the destruction of wāhi tapu and confiscation of land during the construction of the bridge. He also has connection to the iwi Ngāti Pūkenga, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou, Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao, Ngāti Pikiao, and Ngai Tahu.

The story about the bridge is just one of the many lessons passed down by nanny Taini. Walker calls himself a “geek for whakapapa and history”, and remembers spending a lot of time just listening to what his kuia had to say.

Stories like those showed the struggle between colonisation, right into the late-20th century, and Māori culture, lives and wellbeing.

In his new album, Walker is standing up for his iwi. He says he wants to honour te reo, rather than “help it”.

“Te reo is helping me. This album is expressing who I am as Māori, and our reo is the foundation of who we are. Our reo holds all our whakapapa. It holds our history. It is powerful. When I first started singing, the first songs I learnt were in Māori. I started by singing waiata, so this is going full circle for me, now, as a grown man.”

Early historians who arrived in New Zealand, following British academia, struggled to grasp how te ao Māori had such detailed accounts of genealogy, history about land, sea, and events. Not a lot of that information is written down, and when the first historians started working here very little – or nothing – was recorded in print.

But nonetheless, through whakapapa – passed orally by listening to kaumātua, and by singing waiata and mōteatea – many Māori can trace their place in the world right back to before the discovery of Aotearoa.

Music, storytelling and art record the legacy of tūpuna who served their communities. You can hear that in haka, or see it in the carvings and paintings on the walls of whare tūpuna on marae.

And in 2021, you can also hear it in songs such as Te Arohanui, telling the story of a younger tūpuna from Rātana Pā, and recorded by her pop singer mokopuna.