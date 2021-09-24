Dua Lipa announces second New Zealand show

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has announced her return to New Zealand for one show as part of her Future Nostalgia in 2022.

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced a new show has been added to the New Zealand leg of her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour.

Kiwi fans moved quickly to snap up tickets to her first concert at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 2, which sold out on Thursday, with a second show now confirmed at the same venue for November 3. Tickets go on sale at 11am on September 27.

“I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to New Zealand,” said Dua Lipa.

“It's been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party.”

The British artist will head Down Under with a host of hit singles, top-selling albums, international awards and accolades to her name.

Her second studio album Future Nostalgia (2020), has dominated the airwaves and delivered six hit singles in New Zealand - Don’t Start Now (four x Platinum), Physical (Platinum), Hallucinate (Gold), Break My Heart (Platinum), Levitating (three x Platinum), We’re Good (Gold), with current single Love Again playing across multiple networks.

The number one album is double platinum and remains in the Top 10 after no less than 77 weeks.

On top of that, Dua Lipa’s collaboration with Sir Elton John Cold Heart is currently among the Top 10 at number five.

The 26-year-old’s eponymous debut album has eclipsed six million sales worldwide, with single sales reaching 80 million, and the video for her break-out hit New Rules – made her the youngest female solo artist to reach one billion views on YouTube.

John Phillips/Getty Images

Dua Lipa made BRIT Award history in 2018 as the first female artist to pick up five nominations, with two wins for British Breakthrough Act and British Female Solo Artist. She then went on to receive two Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording for Electricity, her collaboration with Silk City the following year.

Her sophomore record was released in March 2020 and surpassed 294 million streams in its first week and has now exceeded six billion streams across all of its tracks.

Future Nostalgia won Best Pop Vocal album at the 63rd Grammy Awards in March, and was nominated for a further five Grammy Awards including Album of the Year. It also holds the record for the most streamed album in a single day by any British female artist.

Dua Lipa is the most listened to British artist on Spotify globally and the most listened to female artist on the platform. She has also enjoyed the longest run of three tracks in the British top 10 by a female artist since 1955 and the album has spent 26 weeks in the top 10 since its release.

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia Tour 2022

Auckland – Spark Arena – November 3. Tickets go on sale at 11am on September 27.

Auckland – Spark Arena – November 2 SOLD OUT