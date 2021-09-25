Claims Lorde 'ripped off' Lana del Rey are greatly exaggerated

ANALYSIS: Lorde was dubbed a “rip-off rival” in the British press earlier this week, with The Sun’s influential Bizarre column running the headline “Lorde help her” over copycat claims.

From there, reports that the Kiwi singer had “ripped off” American Lana del Rey graced papers and populated social media feeds across the globe and here in New Zealand.

The Sun quoted “insiders” at camp Del Rey, claiming the Summertime Sadness singer was demanding kudos from Lorde over her recent release, Stoned at the Nail Salon.

Other publications claimed there was a “bitter dispute” between the two singers. The Sun said Lorde had offered a share of royalties from Stoned at the Nail Salon to Del Rey, but the singer had declined.

Those “insiders” said she would be settling for nothing less than public acknowledgement from Lorde herself.

There’s been no word from either camp, publicly, about the reports or the similarity.

Lloyd Bishop/Getty Images Lorde released Stoned at the Nail Salon in July, 2021.

However, it’s true, the songs are similar.

Both songs share a similar melody and rhythm during a section from both songs which lasts about 15 seconds.

In Stoned at the Nail Salon, that’s repeated in the chorus. For Del Rey, the familiar section is the intro of Hope Is A Dangerous Thing.

It’s unclear when Stoned and the Nail Salon was written. Lorde’s album, Solar Power, was years in the making, and she’s said the songs were written before the pandemic kicked off last year. Del Rey released Hope Is A Dangerous Thing as a single in 2019.

Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images Lana del Rey released Hope Is A Dangerous Thing in 2019.

This similarity was well noted by fans back in July, but didn’t raise much media attention.

When Stoned at the Nail Salon was released earlier this year, sharply-tuned listeners were quick to note parts of it sounded fairly familiar. Videos comparing the two songs started appearing on YouTube:

But the similarities between these two songs don’t stop there.

In fact, they share an even greater similarity which The Sun and others that repeated those “insider” claims didn’t note.

Both songs were co-written by the same man.

Jack Antonoff​, the frontman of Bleachers and a frequent collaborator with Lana Del Rey, Lorde and Taylor Swift, is listed as co-writer for both Stoned at the Nail Salon and Hope Is a Dangerous Thing.

Typically, Antonoff focuses on the music side of the songs, while the singers focus on lyrics.

Perhaps that explains the brief similarity?