The Storyteller: Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl opens up about life and loss in new memoir

Dave Grohl feels like he has lived more than a few lifetimes.

After more than three decades at the top of the rock and roll world, the Foo Fighters frontman and former Nirvana drummer has an endless amount of great stories to tell.

Speaking just days before the recent 30th anniversary of Nevermind, the 1991 generation-defining album that catapulted Grohl and bandmates Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic into mainstream mega-stardom, he goes one better, pointing out a more immediate and equally important career milestone.

“Well, you know what, here's the thing – it’s 31 years to the day that I joined Nirvana,” says Grohl.

READ MORE:

* Dave Grohl says Nirvana's Nevermind cover art may change due to child sexual exploitation lawsuit

* The Foo Fighters perform a track from their album, Hail Satin, for Westboro Baptist Church

* Foo Fighters: 'Not everyone’s gonna like everything you do'

* As Nirvana's 'MTV Unplugged' turns 25, it's still the best live album of a generation



“I remember it very clearly. Krist and Kurt picked me up in an old van; two derelicts.

“They were strangers. They could have been serial killers for all I f...... knew.

“I remember I brought an apple with me. I offered it to Kurt, and he said ‘no, I never eat them, they make my teeth bleed’. This was my introduction to Nirvana.”

Much has happened since Grohl first arrived in Seattle in late September 1990.

Now 52, the 16-time Grammy Award-winning musician and two-time Emmy-winning documentary director, turned author, has just published his first memoir.

The Storyteller is a collection of memories spanning Grohl’s humble all-American upbringing in Springfield, Virginia, through his formative years in the Washington DC punk scene, the almost-overnight global success of Nirvana and dark fallout of Cobain’s death in April 1994, before Grohl’s second coming as a guitarist and singer of his own songs with 90s stadium rock gods, Foo Fighters.

Other tales give insight into his life as a globetrotting rock star and married father of three daughters, who once answered a request to play President Obama’s Fourth of July party.

Inspiration to write came to Grohl last year when Covid-19 shut down the world.

Unable to perform live or tour and “terrified” by the prospect of having nothing to do, he began posting short stories on Instagram before finding a publisher and committing to the memoir, steadily producing three pieces a month.

“It was really rewarding and reading back something that I had written gave me the same sense of satisfaction that I would have listening to a song I had just recorded,” he said. “It was very, very similar, these two feelings. And so that did appease the void of not having music to play.”

Choosing to write the book was a decision Grohl has long wrestled with, having received numerous lucrative offers to tell his story in his own words.

One pitch tried to convince him to enlist a ghostwriter, but for Grohl it was never an option to disappoint his former public-school-teacher mother, Virginia, or his late and estranged father, James, an award-winning journalist and political consultant in Washington.

Supplied A snapshot of a young Dave Grohl before punk rock music changed the course of his life.

“Oh, my God, my parents, who were both brilliant writers, would disown me if I did something so blasphemous. There's no f...... way.”

Living up to his reputation as the ‘nicest guy in rock’, Grohl downplays his latest achievement. “I’m just amazed that I finished. I was a terrible student my entire life.”

But it rings hollow, as he writes with the confidence and humour of a man who holds Wembley-sized crowds in the palm of his hand, and counts Paul McCartney among his close friends.

Not all of it came easy though, and there are no prizes for guessing which part of the book he agonised over most.

“The piece about Kurt. That was the last story I wrote,” he said. “I locked myself in my hotel room, didn't leave it for 48 hours, and wrote that piece and hit send.

Paul Bergen/Getty Images Nirvana, backstage in Frankfurt, Germany, November 12, 1991. Left to right: drummer Dave Grohl, late singer and guitarist Kurt Cobain (1967–1994) and bassist Krist Novoselic.

“That piece was particularly difficult because I know what people want me to write. I know what Nirvana fans want to hear.

“They want their questions to be answered, when I have as many as they do.”

Grohl remains protective of his innermost thoughts about the “dysfunctional” nature of Nirvana and his at-times unstable place within the band. But he does give insight into his feelings and emotions in those last weeks leading up to Cobain’s suicide amid a haze of heroin addiction and mental illness.

“I've lost more than a few people in my life, that I still carry with me to this day in different ways. And so I remember telling my editor that very early on, ‘you know, you're not going to get the Kurt Cobain chapter that you want’.”

He talks openly about the walls of emotional defence he began building a month prior to Cobain’s eventual death, when the singer was hospitalised on March 3, after cancelling the European leg of Nirvana’s In Utero tour.

Frank Micelotta Kurt Cobain during the taping of MTV Unplugged at Sony Studios in New York City, November 1993. The Nirvana frontman took his own life in April 1994.

“When Kurt overdosed in Rome, and was in the hospital, I was back at home in Seattle,” said Grohl.

“I got a phone call, at one point, telling me that he had died. And I immediately was struck with this crippling wave of grief that I'd never felt before. And I collapsed.

“Five minutes later it rang again. And the person said he was actually still alive, and that he was going to make it. And that really f..... me up for the rest of my life.

“Because it made this impression, and designed this broken system within me of how I process mourning or grief or loss.”

Grohl describes sensing that the deeply troubled songwriter and guitarist would not be long for this world.

“Especially as a musician in the underground punk rock scene, and then a musician in popular rock ‘n roll, you lose people unexpectedly that you somehow prepared yourself to mourn.”

The book also covers Nirvana’s only tour Down Under in early 1992, when the mania around Nevermind and the hit single Smells Like Teen Spirit was at its peak. The album was selling 300,000 copies a week, and Nirvana had just knocked Michael Jackson off the number one spot on the Billboard charts.

They played a run of blistering shows across Australia – including the first Big Day Out – but Grohl barely recalls their only New Zealand show at Auckland’s Logan Campbell Centre on February 2.

“That tour Down Under was a bit of a blur. It was at the tail end of the most chaotic six months of our lives.”

“It was f...... exhausting. It was just plane after plane after plane and show after show after show.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Grohl performs live with the Foo Fighters during a marathon three-hour performance at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium in 2018.

Having returned to these shores numerous times, Grohl has developed a well-known affinity with Kiwi audiences.

“When Nirvana first came down to New Zealand and Australia, to us, it was the most exotic destination we had ever toured in.

“There's something about the demeanour, disposition or the personality of people in New Zealand and people in Australia that I know that the Foo Fighters have always connected to, for sure. And we jump at the chance to come down. We've had some f...... amazing shows there.”

Later this month, the group – also made up of Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee – will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Grohl, of course, is already a card-carrying member, after Nirvana’s induction in 2014.

At the helm of the happy-go-lucky Foo Fighters, Grohl makes no apologies for the Choose Life sentiment that marks much of his music and resonates with so many.

“The songs that I write, they come from my heart. And if my heart is filled with that sort of optimism, and hope and love and joy, it's going to read like that on paper. And it's going to sound like that through your speakers.

“I've excised a lot of demons in my songs, and there are dark moments here and there. But ... the idea is that music is what heals you. It shouldn't destroy you. It's life. To me, it's always represented life anyway.”

The Storyteller by Dave Grohl. Published by Simon & Schuster. RRP $49.99. Copies will be available late October due to shipping delays.