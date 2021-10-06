Adele announces new song Easy On Me with stunning visual

Easy on Me is due out on October 15.

Adele is saying hello from the other side with a new song.

On Tuesday, the Oscar and multiple Grammy Award-winning singer confirmed that she finally has new music underway.

On her social media accounts, Adele unveiled the title to her first single in nearly six years with the message: “Easy On Me - October 15.”

Youtube Adele's released a short snippet of new song Easy On Me, due out October 15.

Along with the posting, the British vocal powerhouse teased a few seconds of a potential new music video with a black-and-white 21-second clip showing her pushing a cassette player into her car stereo and beginning to drive down a deserted highway as papers fly out of the car with a trailer attached to it.

Earlier this week, the number ”30″ – believed to be the new title of Adele’s fourth album– was projected onto buildings in major cities.

Her previous albums were titled to represent her age the time she started working on them.

In 2015, the Columbia Records artist released “25,” which went on to win the 2016 Brit Award for British Album of the Year and the 2017 Grammy for Album of the Year.

While she’s stepped out a few times, showing off her body transformation, Adele has mostly stayed out of the public eye over the last few years.

In March 2021, she finalised her divorce from husband Simon Konecki two years after the pair announced their split. The couple share an 8-year-son, Angelo, together.

Later in the year, People magazine reported that Adele was dating British rapper Skepta.

Last month, the Rumour Has It singer went public with her rumoured new beau, Rich Paul, a sports agent with close ties to LeBron James.

