Billie Eilish is bringing her Happier Than Ever tour to New Zealand in 2022

Superstar Billie Eilish is set to return to Aotearoa New Zealand next year.

On Thursday, it was announced that the singer plans to bring her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour to Auckland in September 2022.

Eilish, 19, will also be playing across the ditch in arenas in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth.

In just four years Eilish has shot to fame, with seven Grammy wins as well as 10 nominations.

READ MORE:

* No Time to Die: The five best James Bond theme songs of all time

* Billie Eilish is adorably star struck meeting Prince William and Kate Middleton at Bond premiere

* Billie Eilish announced as Glastonbury Festival's youngest solo headliner

* Billie Eilish calls out double standards in Hollywood: 'Where's that energy with men?'



Her music has accumulated over 73 billion streams globally and 1.6 billion streams in Australia alone.

The tour will be presented by Chugg Entertainment, Frontier Touring and Live Nation.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 12pm.

The concert will be held at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday, September 8, 2022.